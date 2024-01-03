Miss seeing your custom character’s face? If so, there’s a nifty way to hide helmet in Monster Hunter World that’ll ensure all of your customization is on display as you duel against beasts. Even better, the solution to this common gripe within the community is nice and easy. Let’s get into it in our guide!

How to Hide Monster Hunter World Helmet

Image Source: Capcom

To hide helmet in Monster Hunter World, go to System > Options > Game Settings > Head Armor. From there, you can choose one of three toggles that alter the appearance of your helmet in the game.

The first is Show, which means helmets (or Head Armor as they’re labeled in-game) are on show at all times. You’ll never see your character’s face, only their currently equipped helmet. Next is Hide, which does the exact opposite: removing Head Armor at all times.

The final option is Hide in Cutscenes. This means your helmet is always on display during gameplay and those tense monster-dueling battles, but hidden when a cinematic starts.

Simply choose any of the options and confirm your choice before backing out of the menus to gameplay once again. If done correctly, your choice of display will be right in front of you!

Do I Lose Stats If I Hide Helmet in Monster Hunter World?

Good news: even if you choose to hide your helmet, you’ll still get the Head Armor stats as if you were wearing it.

Toggling between showing or hiding a helmet is simply cosmetic, and has no bearing on your character’s protection from the beastly dangers lurking in the New World. As such, it’s completely up to your personal preference, and you won’t face any sort of HP penalty for doing so.

That’s all for our guide on how to hide helmet in Monster Hunter World. For more on the game, check out how to get and use Piercing Claws, plus the Kulu Ya Ku location.