How to Get & Use Piercing Claw in Monster Hunter World

The Piercing Claw in Monster Hunter World is one of the most valuable resources in the entire game. You’ll need it to upgrade your weapons from swords to axes, as well as leveling up your armor. As such, this guide will give you tips on how to get Piercing Claw, and the best way to farm it.

How to Get Monster Hunter World Piercing Claw

To get Piercing Claw in Monster Hunter World, you need to defeat a series of High Ranking beasts. When you defeat each one, there’s a slim chance they’ll drop a Piercing Claw.

The list of monsters that can drop Piercing Claw is as follows:

Girros

Jagras

Shamos

Sometimes you’ll get a Piercing Claw as a reward for completing an investigation on one of these monsters. Other times, it’ll come as a reward once you’ve killed it. Note, however, that the drop rates for the Piercing Claw are very slim, so it’ll take a lot of grinding before you have enough to achieve anything substantial.

What Does Piercing Claw Do in Monster Hunter World?

Image Source: Capcom

The main utility behind the Piercing Claw in Monster Hunter World is key upgrades to weapons and armor. The weapons you can upgrade using the Piercing Claw are as follows, as per the Monster Hunter World wiki, ordered by rarity. Each one requires 5 Piercing Claws to upgrade.

Jagras Hacker I

Jagras Garrote I

Jagras Raider I

Jagras Escudo I

Jagras Fire I

Jagras Cannon I

Glutton Gunlance I

Dazzling Flash II

Dual Destroyers II

Destroyer Bo II

Arma Destroyer II

You can also upgrade the following armor pieces with the Piercing Claw. If you use any of them in your existing Monster Hunter World build, then it’s a no-brainer to hunt down some resources and upgrade them.

Jagras Helm Alpha

Jagras Helm Beta

Death Stench Brain Alpha

Death Stench Brail Beta

Sealed Eyepatch Alpha

Anja Coil Alpha

Anja Coil Beta

Barnos Jacket Alpha

Barnos Jacket Beta

You can also use Piercing Claws to upgrade the Hunter’s Life Charm, which buffs the BBQ Master and Master Fisher skills. If you’ve already done any upgrades you wanted to, you can sell Piercing Claws for 800 Zenny apiece to get some extra cash.

That's all for our guide on how to get and use Piercing Claw! For more on the game, check out how to get Quality Bone and how to change Kinsect.