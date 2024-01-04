Where to Get Quality Bone in Monster Hunter: World

Monster Hunter World is all about hunting the fiercest monsters, and to do that, you need to have the best gear in the game. When it comes to gear, you’ll need materials to craft them. One of these items you’ll probably need on your Monster Hunter: World adventure is the Quality Bone. This crafting component can be used to make different armor, weapons, and upgrades, so you’ll want to grab as many as you can. That being said, here’s where to get the Quality Bone in Monster Hunter: World.

Here’s a general overview of the Quality Bone in Monster Hunter: World – Quality Bone is used as crafting material. Its ease of use and hardness allow it to be shaped into better gear. This specific item actually spawns randomly from bone piles in the Ancient Forest. However, the bone will only spawn in High-Rank quests only, meaning you need to have unlocked 6* missions before you can even think about grabbing one. There should be around eight bone piles in the Ancient Forest, situated in areas 2, 4, 7, 8, 9, 10, and 11.

You want to visit each bone pile in Monster Hunter: World until you find that specific material. Take note, however, that these drops are random, so you might need to go through all of them until you get the materials you’re looking for. If you’re farming for the Quality Bone, you can simply fast travel to a different camp in Monster Hunter: World and revisit the bone piles for more drops.

The Quality Bone is only one of the many materials you can collect in the game. That said, any other equipment you want to craft might require other materials aside from the bone. If you need more tips and tricks on Monster Hunter: World, make sure to check out our wiki.