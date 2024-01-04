Monster Hunter World: How to Change Kinsect & What They Do

The kinsect is a special feature of the insect glaive weapon type in Monster Hunter World. It provides an assortment of buffs and debuffs, like healing and poison effects. You’ll see an option for nurturing a kinsect at the smithy, but you won’t be able to do anything with this feature unless you’re using the insect glaive. Here’s how to change your kinsect and what they do in Monster Hunter World.

How to Change Kinsect in Monster Hunter World

To change your kinsect in Monster Hunter World, you can go to the smithy to nurture a kinsect and adjust your equipment from there, or you could just manage it from your room or item box instead. Here’s what to do:

Go to the smithy and choose the kinsect option to manage your equipment.

You can also do this from any item box, and choose the one you want.

In battle, hold the R2 or RT button and hit triangle or Y to summon the little bug. You can hold R2 or RT and press circle or B to recall it back to you once you’re done.

What Do Kinsects Do in Monster Hunter World?

Image Source: Capcom

At the start of the game, you’ll be able to choose between two types of kinsects. One of them will deal poison damage to monsters, while the other one will give you some extra healing if you need it.

In battle, you can summon a kinsect by holding down the R2 button (RT on Xbox One) and pressing the triangle button (Y on Xbox One). You can then recall it back to you by holding down R2 and pressing the circle button (B on Xbox One).

Learning how to use it effectively is the key to mastering the insect glaive, so practice with it before going out on a quest in Monster Hunter World.

That’s all you need to know about how to change your kinsect and what they do. Be sure to check our wiki for more information on Monster Hunter World.