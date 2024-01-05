How Long is Monster Hunter World and How Many Chapters Are There?

Monster Hunter World has seen a huge resurgence in popularity in recent weeks. With four-player co-op and some of the largest maps the series has seen to date, many fans will be eager to sink their teeth into this meaty action-RPG adventure. With the series being known for offering a decent-sized story with plenty of distractions to keep you playing long after you’ve reached the final quest, many are wondering if Monster Hunter World continues this trend. Let’s see how long Monster Hunter World is and how many chapters there are.

How Long is Monster Hunter World?

Capcom has confirmed that Monster Hunter World is by no means a short game. Speaking with German online magazine Mein-MMO, Monster Hunter World’s producer Ryozo Tsujimoto said that the game will take about 40 to 50 hours to beat for the average player.

He added, however, that players will likely spend more playtime continuing to craft and upgrade their gear after finishing the story. Having beaten the game ourselves, we can confirm that it took us about 45 hours to hit the credits. We focused mainly on the story, but took on some side quests and other distractions along the way. If you want to see absolutely everything the game has to offer, you’re looking more at 70-80 hours.

On top of that, it’s worth noting that the playtime will also increase from free updates, weekly event quests, and expansions like Iceborne, to help keep players coming back to the experience for even longer.

How Many Chapters Are in Monster Hunter World?

The 40-50 hour story of Monster Hunter World is split over 25 quests. The amount of time you spend in each will likely vary depending on how you find the challenge, and whether or not you want to see everything each world has to offer. In that sense, there’s a good chance you could spend upwards of 70 hours in the main game depending on how much of a completionist you are. You can check out a full list of the main story quests below. That said, keep in mind they may reference latter parts of the story.

Jagras of the Ancient Forest

A Kestodon Kerfuffle

The Great Jagras Hunt

Bird-Brained Bandit

Urgent: Pukei-Pukei Hunt

The Best Kind of Hunt

Sinister Shadows in the Swamp

Flying Sparks: Tobi-Kadachi

The Encroaching Anjanath

One for the History Books

Ballooning Problems

Radobaan Roadblock

Legiana: Embodiment of Elegance

Into the Bowels of the Vale

A Fiery Throne Atop the Forest

Horned Tyrant Below the Sands

A Colossal Task

Invader of the Waste

Tickled Pink

Old World Monster in the New World

A Wound and a Thirst

Kushala, Daora, Dragon of Thirst

Teostra the Infernal

Hellish Fiend Vaal Hazak

Land of Convergence

