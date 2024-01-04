Monster Hunter World is still going strong, years after its initial release. Capcom is consistently supporting the game with timed events and new quests to check out. If you’re wondering how to get the Dante Layered Armor in Monster Hunter World, here’s what you need to know.

How to Get Dante Layered Armor in Monster Hunter World

Completing The Scorn of the Sun Event Quest

First things first, you’ll need to complete the timed event quest titled The Scorn of the Sun. At the time of writing, this quest is no longer available in the game, ending on August 29, 2019. However, you should still hold out hope that the event will eventually come back round again. You can keep an eye on the Monster Hunter World events site to keep track of which events are currently underway.

In this quest, you’ll need to hunt a Teostra, and you’ll be rewarded with an item called the Teostra Ticket. Bring it back to the blacksmith back at base, and you’ll unlock a new delivery quest called Dante’s Inferno.

Upon completing this quest, you’ll receive the Dante Layered Armor, but you’ll need to collect a few items first.

Completing the Code: Red Quest

Similar to The Scorn of the Sun, Code: Red is another limited time event in Monster Hunter World. It ended on August 29, 2019, which means if you didn’t get your Dante Layered Armor by then, you’ll need to wait for the event to make a return again to collect the materials needed for your quest.

The Code: Red quest requires you to fight a Teostra, Anjanath, Odagaron, and Rathalos in an arena. Make sure to bring some good fire-resistant gear. Completing the quest gives you a chance of receiving Teostra Tickets and Red Orbs. These are required for completing the Dante’s Inferno delivery quest.

Once you have two Teostra Tickets, two Red Orbs, and 5,000 Research Points, head back to the blacksmith to complete the quest, and you’ll receive the Dante Layered Armor.

As the name implies, the Dante Layered Armor is purely cosmetic, and basically allows you to wear whichever pieces of gear you want in Monster Hunter World while preserving a set aesthetic.

That's all you need to know about how to get the Dante Layered Armor in Monster Hunter World.