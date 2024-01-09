Netflix Games brings you another thrilling addition to the Heist series! Money Heist: Ultimate Choice is a story of love, revenge and crime with choices made by you. We have the entire tale’s best interaction and conversational choices laid out for you here in our Money Heist Ultimate Choice full walkthrough.

Money Heist Ultimate Choice Full Walkthrough

Image Source: Netflix, Inc via Twinfinite

Before the story starts you must choose your character. Your character choice has no bearing on the story, other characters, or choices, but you won’t be able to change your character once the story begins. In each section we have highlighted the correct/best answer in bold. These responses will make sure the other character is happy and ensure the best outcome for the story!

Outside of The Museum: Barcelona

Image Source: Netflix, Inc via Twinfinite

The story begins as you prepare to infiltrate underground art auctions in Barcelona, Spain. You will attempt to steal back artworks and return them to the public in a heist that has been planned out for months. It should have been simple but you know what they say about the best laid plans…

You meet Cairo, your oldest and best friend, outside them museum’s entrance before the heist is due to begin. We discover you have a more personal connection to this heist than anyone realizes. Your first choice is to answer Cairo:

Are you sure you’re ready for this? As long as you’re here . Are you doubting me? I’m ready to make them pay.



You both head inside where Tokyo and Rio are waiting for you. Tokyo asks if you are ok as you seem a little tense:

The heist hasn’t even started yet. Should we be concerned? I could use a massage. I’m just a little nervous. Worry about yourself.



Cairo seems annoyed by Tokyo and moves to defend you and you must respond to deescalate the situation:

I look from Cairo to Tokyo, tensions between the team already escalating. I’ll handle it, Cairo. You heard him. She’s harmless.



Tokyo isn’t done teasing yet though and she cups a hand to feign a whisper:

I think he’s got a thing for you. Are you gonna go for it because if you don’t I think I might. He’s all yours. We’re just friends. Don’t get any ideas.



With the tension eased slightly, Cairo looks at the time. There are two minutes until the Professor is due to call. He was the man who had kept you and Cairo up to date with the plan. This meant you hadn’t got to know the team very well yet…

The Professor had kept us mostly isolated while we caught up in the plan. I liked it that way. It was unnecessary. I was eager to get to know them.



Image Source: Netflix, Inc via Twinfinite

This would explain why Tokyo is suspicious of you and Cairo. She narrows her eyes at Cairo:

Cairo is… Invaluable. A jack of all trades. Just nice to look at.



Tokyo seems happy with that answer but continues with her teasing and interrogation of your skills.

Tokyo was trying to push my buttons so I said: I could ask you the same. Don’t want to share? Get out of my handsome face.



Rio now enters the scene and tells Tokyo that your skills are just as the Professor describes. You feel the need to defend yourself with the support of this new team mate:

I am good Thanks, Rio. And I can prove myself. What about you?



The Team Gets Ready

Image Source: Netflix, Inc via Twinfinite

The team now awaits the Professor’s call. Your heart starts racing and you start thinking about what you want to achieve before the night is over.

Cairo and I were there on the professor’s dime but I wasn’t leaving without… Proving myself to the team. Taking back what was mine. Avenging my family.



The Professor’s voice comes in clear over the radio. You tap to answer it. He asks about entry and the team explains that both the security cameras and alarm will need to be dealt with at the same time.

I will… Hack the camera. Rewire the fire alarm.



Next is a minigame. To hack the camera you must correctly guess the password. Use the arrows to guess letters. If you are correct they will go green and lock into place. The answer to the minigame is: PERLA.

The professor has some news: Mr. Keller, who was due to direct the auction, was arrested on embezzlement charges and you are now awaiting on news of who his replacement will be.

It was the first surprise of the night but it won’t be the last. Will do, Professor. Could it be a trap? Are you kidding me?



A new team mate appears. Denver has been undercover as museum staff.

I clean up nicely, no? Very nicely. Suits you. I’ve seen better.



Denver takes you and the team to a blocked off kitchen where he has stored weapons of all types. The team goes in before you and Cairo who are lagging behind. Denver offers you to go ahead of him:

After you… Thanks, you’re such a gentleman. Thanks. You coming, Cairo? Thanks, you should go first.



Cairo looks stunned as he enters. He has never seen so many weapons in one place.

It’s quite a selection! Impressive. But this is nothing. Nice work, Denver.



Cairo lets a quick laugh escape his lips and you ask what is so funny. He tells you of a sweet moment the two of you shared when you were young.

The only time my past doesn’t hurt is when Cairo speaks of it. What would they think of us? I miss those days. I’m not that person anymore.



Cairo reminds you that your family would be smiling down on you and that you are there to take back what is rightfully yours — and theirs.

Cairo’s words reminded me of the gravity of the situation. Thank you for being here, Cairo. We just need to stick to our plan. I’m not stopping at that.



The team equip weapons and Denver points out that none of you look very menacing. Tokyo takes offence at this and jokingly points a gun at him until he admits she is the most menacing.

Ha! (You laugh) She always does. Sexy too. I think you could take her.



The Heist Begins

Image Source: Netflix, Inc via Twinfinite

Denver leaves with a tray of champagne, still undercover as wait staff for the museum’s auction. He makes his way to the Auction Hall. The rest of you make your way to the Security Office.

Gaining access to the security office was the key to the entire operation and it was up to me to get inside. No pressure. I’d never been more ready. Fingers crossed.



Next up is another minigame. You need to solve the puzzle to get into the room. Tap each piece to rotate it until it fits into the puzzle.

Image Source: Netflix, Inc via Twinfinite

The museum’s Head of Security, Gabriella is inside. Next you must decide what to do first:

We had planned for this moment, and I knew exactly what to do. Tie up Gabriella. Question Gabriella. Hack the security system.



Rio is impressed with your work and says so. You need to choose how you want to respond:

Thanks… I like impressing you. I told you I was good. But I don’t need your praise.



Gabriella is less impressed. She doesn’t seem to believe you and the team really know what you are doing.

Seriously? We know what we’re doing. Why don’t you enlighten us? You really need to shut up.



Gabriella is not impressed or convinced. She tells you that the only people who will get hurt will be you and the team. Suddenly you all hear a phone… Gabriella has had her cellphone on her this whole time.

We need to find out what was really going on. And fast. Take the phone from Gabriella. Intimidate Gabriella. Check the security cameras.



You discover she has been messaging and calling the Auction Director who will discover the heist at any moment. You need to act fast and get down to the Auction Hall!

On it! Don’t miss me too much, Tokyo. Can you handle this, Rio? Don’t screw anything up.



The Auction Hall

Image Source: Netflix, Inc via Twinfinite

You turn to the security cameras and watch the one focussed on the hall. Ask your team mate Nairobi to raise a glass of champagne if she can hear you through her earpiece. You tell her to keep the director talking and to not let him check his phone. Next you speak to Denver and ask him to meet you in the kitchen. As you leave the security office, Cairo asks what is wrong.

A lot! But no time to explain. But nothing I can’t fix. We screwed up.



Cairo tells you to stay focussed and to remember this is not worth getting killed over:

I know. Stop worrying so much. But ours is. I’m not going anywhere.

As I walked away, alone for the first time since the heist began, I felt… Ready for anything. Determined to prove myself. Consumed by fear.



In the auction room, Berlin was auctioning off the goods as you are wheeled in, hidden in the food trolley and pushed by Denver. If the Professor was the conductor of the orchestra, Berlin was the soloist.

Berlin may have been unpredictable but he… Knew how to put on a show. Was loyal to the Professor. Was nothing I couldn’t handle.



As Nairobi charms the new auction director, a man called Sarto, Denver pretends to accidentally bump the cart of champagne into the back of his legs. As he wipes down Sarto’s suit, Denver slips his phone from his pocket. Now you must hack his phone passkey by entering in the man’s name: SARTO.

Nairobi continues to distract Sarto as you hack his phone.

Nairobi was completely in her element… Plucking Sarto’s strings. And she looked good doing it. A master of deception.



Image Source: Netflix, Inc via Twinfinite

As Sarto turns toward Denver it becomes clear the men recognize each other. Things start to escalate quickly and Sarto and Nairobi have their guns pulled. You must decide whether you will:

Call the professor

Disarm Sarto

As your team takes back control of the room, Berlin also pulls his gun and announces to the guests that there has been a change of plan!

Hour Two of The Heist

Image Source: Netflix, Inc via Twinfinite

The team must contain the chaos and keep the guests at the auction from panicking too much and causing further problems! Berlin shoots his gun into the air to silence the crowd and Nairobi shouts at them to stay calm and to not make any sudden moves. Cairo racks his gun and turns to you:

Ready to do this the old fashioned way? I was born ready. Whatever it takes. But this is outrageous.



Sarto is making a fuss and you turn to see him elbow Denver in the side and he grabs a gun. You must make the right choice now:

There was nothing but wrath in Sarto’s eyes and I decided to… Shield Denver. Reason with Sarto. Protect myself.



Berlin comes from behind and disarms Sarto. Nairobi and the rest are still dealing with the rest of the hostages. One asks if you are undercover cops:

Cops? If that makes you feel better. We’re the opposite. That’s not your concern.



Rio rushes in to tell the gang the security systems are sorted and the tapes erased. He asks if everything is ok.

Hey, Rio! We are now. We could have used your help. Took you long enough.



Berlin tells you to take Sarto away, but to take someone for back up just in case things get spicy.

I looked to the others and decided to bring… Nairobi Cairo Denver



As you both leave, Cairo remarks that it didn’t take long for the plan to go up in flames.

Yeah, well… He always has a back up. Maybe you were right. Let’s talk about this later.



Sarto remarks that his colleagues will soon realize something is wrong and send help. He tells you to let him go and all will be forgiven.

Seriously? Including Denver’s debt? Not a chance. What’s in it for us?



Entering Berlin’s office, you tie up Sarto and silence him with tape over his mouth. He didn’t seem too fazed by the whole thing.

I gave Sarto one last look, his eyebrow raised in a silent challenge. Be good. You brought this on yourself. We’ll be back.



In the hallway Cairo says you have time to back out before the cops show up.

Leave? Is that what you want? What about the teapot? I won’t abandon the team.



I know… I’m safe with you. I can take care of myself. I feel the same way.



Image Source: Netflix Inc via Twinfinite

You both head back to the Gala Hall and hear the Professor in your earpiece asking why the police are on their way to La Perla.

I could tell that the Professor was angry that we’d deviated from his plan. It’s Denver’s fault. How long until they arrive? We executed Plan Mint.



Berlin explains that the tea executed Plan Mint and the Professor asks if any hostages were hurt.

Are we ok? We’re fine. No thanks to Denver. Are you kidding?



Berlin explains Denver’s personal connection to Sarto, and Denver become defensive claiming he never meant for this to happen. The Professor is unimpressed and tells him to stop whining. You jump in:

Ok, but… It’s not his fault. Can’t we just shoot Sarto? How do we clean it up?



One Month Earlier

Image Source: Netfix Inc via Twinfinite

Flashback to a month earlier and you and Cairo are undercover at La Perla, disguised as graduate students. Cairo remarks that perhaps you should have become an academic as it really suits you.

Ha! Yeah right. It’s working for you too. Don’t be weird.



As you approach a door you use the keycard to enter. Inside is vault full of precious goods and art. We find out the family heirloom is an assassin’s teapot stolen from your murdered parents. You search for the teapot:

If I was a stolen teapot where would I be? Try the drawers. Ask Cairo where to look. Try the cabinet.



You finally come to metal cabinets and find the teapot inside.

All I wanted was… To hold it. To have them back. To avenge them.



Image Source: Netflix Inc via Twinfinite

Suddenly Gabriella, the Chief of Security, enters and asks what you are doing in there. Cairo tries to convince her you are students. We are now introduced to the Persuasion Meter. The meter will go up or down depending on your choices. The better the choices, the more persuasive you are being.

Oh… We have special permission. What are you doing here? We got turned around.

I’m… Jamie Desi Santana

I hadn’t added our names to the database, and if she realizes this now this would all be for nothing. Why is this area restricted? Why aren’t these on display? Whose vault is this?

Wow… Could you take it out? It’s lovely. I had a similar one.



Gabriella is now convinced you are harmless students and escorts you from the room. Cairo suggests making a run for it and says he would take care of Gabriella.

He would sacrifice himself for me. Take care of her? On three. I’m not leaving you.



Gabriella takes you into the Security Office where she checks for your names in the database. To your surprise everything is clear and she lets you leave. Speaking to Cairo you both discover that neither of you put the names in the database… So who did? In that moment the Professor appears behind you and introduces himself. It turns out he helped you so he could ask you for a favor in return.

Seriously? Keep your voice down! Just tell us what you want. Let’s go, Santiago.



Back to the Present Day

Image Source: Netflix Inc via Twinfinite

Back in the present day the police are on their way and the Professor asks everyone to assemble in the lobby. Berlin forces Gabriella to speak to the cops outside. She explains to them that this was a fundraising event and there are 43 high profile guests who are now hostages. The police fall back and the team are safe… For now.

Berlin tells Gabriella she did well with the police outside and that she saved the hostage’s asses, and her own.

Berlin… Don’t be disgusting. She’s a good liar. I can’t believe that worked.



Nairobi and Tokyo take Gabriella to join the rest of the hostages. Berlin tells you to work on getting into the vault.

My teapot was inside that vault and getting to it was… My top priority. Part of the Professor’s plans. The start of my revenge.



I’m on it. But Rio should come with me. Denver, you should come with. Let’s go, Cairo.



Inside the vault Rio asks how you are so calm.

Really? It’s all part of the plan. I’m nervous too. Toughen up.



You look in the vault and see your teapot is gone. You take a deep breath. Rio asks if you are okay.

My emotions must’ve been etched across my face. Just nervous about the hack. What are you talking about? Just taking it all in.



It becomes clear the system is tougher to crack than you thought. You relay this information to Berlin who tells Gabriella to tell him the code or risk death. You remember what the Professor said about no bloodshed and jump in:

Here’s the deal, Gabriella. Give us the code… Or we start shooting hostages. And no one gets hurt. Before he shoots you.



Image Source: Netflix Inc via Twinfinite

Gabriella is defeated and tells you the code: 251081. You recognize it as Picasso’s birthday. Gabriella is surprised you know this factoid:

I do That’s clever. Surprised? Seems a bit obvious.



Berlin sends you and Rio down to the vault to use the code. When you are inside, Rio asks if you are ready:

Rio… I was born ready. You do it. Something feels off.



You fight the uneasy feeling but you follow orders and enter the code. Suddenly alarms ring and the shutters fall. Berlin comes on the radio and you order Gabriella comes down right away.

The Heist Enters Hour Three

Image Source: Netflix Inc via Twinfinite

Berlin is so angry he aims his gun at Gabriella once again. Nairobi tries to stop him and looks to you for help.

Things had definitely gone wrong and we decide how to react. She’s right, Berlin. Wait! I can fix this. He won’t do it.



You flashback to three days earlier, in Spain, the Professor was hosting a party. The team were getting to know each other.

I see… So this is a work event? Shouldn’t we keep our distance? Can we still drink the Sangria?

I realized this was the perfect time to… Get to know the team. Identify potential allies. Pinpoint any weak links.

All I had to decide was where to start (choose any, they all have to be spoken to eventually anyway): Check in with Cairo. Have a drink with Denver. Dance with Nairobi. Join Tokyo at the table. Sit by the fire with Rio.



Image Source: Netflix Inc via Twinfinite

You speak to the other team members and get to know them all. Positive and pleasant conversational choices are best to get the most out of them all. When you are done, Berlin sidles up to you and makes snide comments about the group:

Berlin’s disdain for the others was flagrant, despite being on the same side. They’re good at what they do. You didn’t choose them? At least they aren’t snobs.



The Professor hands you and Berlin a glass of champagne and asks you to do a toast.

Of course. Here’s to… The team! The Professor! My partner in crime, Cairo!



Back to the present day, Berlin and Nairobi are still pointing their guns at each other.

War? This isn’t war! He has a point… There has to be another way.



Berlin lowers his gun and the Professor comes through on the radio.

Hello, Professor… We have news too… Of course. Shouldn’t we all hear it?

I wasn’t sure I could trust them. Eavesdrop . Don’t eavesdrop.

It wasn’t about trust. It was about… Doing what it took to survive. Never being taken by surprise. Getting what I came for.



After their conversation, Berlin directs Nairobi to take Gabriella to the office with Sarto and Denver to guard the hostages. He tells the rest of the group that the negotiator is on his way.

The Negotiator

Image Source: Netflix Inc via Twinfinite

The negotiator walks in and you see it is Adrian Abarca, the man who murdered your family.

A feeling re-entered my body and I remembered the gun in my hand… Stay calm. Cock your gun. Confront Adrian.

Staring at Adrian, I was beginning to feel like I had fallen into the flames. Why did they send you? Wipe that smile off your face. The pleasure is all mine.



Berlin takes you to the side and asks what you think is going on.

I need to play it cool. How would I know? Your undying love for me? Our new guest?

Berlin… He’s a politician. He shouldn’t be here. You’re mistaken.

Why was a murderer like Adrian so important to his plan? I understand. Why is he so important? What does that make you?



Seeing Adrian makes you feel sick so you run to the bathroom. Cairo follows you.

Cairo? What do you want? That’s a relief. I’m so glad you’re here.

Thanks but… I’m angry, not sad. No thanks. How about a hug?

I’m thinking… How could this happen? I can’t do this. I have to kill him.

Cairo… No you don’t. I’m trying. You saved my life.

He looked right at me and… Didn’t even recognize me. I was right back in that night. It reminded me why we’re here.

It’s not. I miss them so much. What do you think they’d be like? We have to avenge them.

I had no choice but to face Adrian once more. Stop doubting me. I have to. Stay close.



Into the Fourth Hour of the Heist

Image Source: Netflix Inc via Twinfinite

You and Cairo enter the hall once more where Berlin and Adrian were with the hostages. He asks why you disappeared so suddenly.

Why did we leave? I heard something. It’s personal. We needed some alone time.



Tokyo sidles up to you and says how unbearable Adrian is.

You think so? Berlin is falling for it. I thought you’d like him. So he’s not your type?



Tokyo whispers that Gabriella and Santo might be up to something in the office.

What kind of bad behaviour are they getting up to? The kind we should get up to. Probably plotting their escape. Nothing. They’re restrained.



Image Source: Netflix Inc via Twinfinite

You are directed by Berlin to facilitate Adrian’s call to the police to verify everyone’s safety. Rio and Tokyo are told to keep working on the wall.

Cairo was worried about me. I can handle it. Good idea. What do you think, Berlin?



At the office it becomes clear Gabriella and Adrian know each other. Adrian is an incredibly important patron of the museum.

Oh really? What a coincidence. Sounds ike you have a crush. Does he know about the auction?

Gabriella… It was your own fault. Is your stay unsatisfactory? Sorry about that.

Well… It’s your funeral. Is that necessary? Of course.



Cairo is told to take Sarto and Gabriella to join the other hostages leaving you alone with Berlin and Adrian. You enter Adrian’s surname into the phone to unlock it and start the call, with the Professor linked in. The Professor talks with the negotiator.

Getting nervous? The audio is being distorted. You’ll find out. She’s not our only caller.

Adrian’s praise sent a wave of anger through me. Thank you. Shut up . You’re predictable.

You’d only charge us with trespassing? You can’t do that. Not good enough. Really?

Why did we let you in? Good question. We have our reasns. To placate the cops.



Image Source: Netflix Inc via Twinfinite

Rio comes through on comms and announces a problem with the doors. Berlin sends you down to help.

I needed reinforcements. Ask Cairo for help. Ask Denver for help. Ask Nairobi for help.



In the Vault Cairo is already there waiting for you. You greet each other and you tell him about the call with the Professor. You each choose a tool to use and you admire Cairo’s choice. you strike at the wall until you get to the control panel and open it.

The Fifth Hour

Image Source: Netflix Inc via Twinfinite

You admit to Cairo that you feel guilty for your parent’s death. If it wasn’t for you Adrian would never have been there. You tell Cairo what you did and what you saw that night. You discovered the falsified records and Adrian traced it back to you and your parents. Cairo says it wasn’t your fault.

Cairo… Yes it was. It’s complicated. Don’t try to make me feel better.

I’m… Going to get the teapot. Going to get into this vault. Going to burn it all down.



You head back to the Gala Hall. Tokyo looks at you suspiciously asks if everything went ok. You can tell her to mind her own business. Berlin is also suspicious and says you have been acting weirdly since the negotiator arrived. He puts you on hostage duty to keep an eye on you. Gabriella catches your eye.

Gabriella was up to something but I wasn’t sure what. What’s it to you? Do you need something? Shut up.

I can help you out of this. You don’t know me. I don’t need your help. Why would you do that?



Gabriella gives you her keycard. You decide the access to the cameras may help you. The Professor interrupts your thoughts over the radio. He sends you upstairs. You must decide whether to secure the roof or find the teapot. If you secure the roof you will fix it and go straight back to the hall with the hostages.

Image Source: Netflix Inc via Twinfinite

If you decide to secure the teapot you will be led to the security office where you see your teapot on a desk in the Restoration Room. Now you must decide if you will keep checking the cameras, go back to the Gala Hall, or find the Restoration Room. You run into Berlin who asks what you are doing. Ask him what he is doing to catch him off guard. He will be suspicious and ask you about the roof. Tell him you couldn’t fix the problem with the roof.

You head back to the hostages and Adrian says the hostages need food.

Seriously? Do you think we are stupid? I have a better idea. I don’t care of they starve.



Ask Cairo to join you as you head to the kitchen to make the hostages some food. Chat with Cairo and tell him about the teapot. You gather food and make the soup together. Use the map to make your way back safely and avoid the obstacles.

You head into the hall and are greeted by gunfire and drama. Berlin is holding a gun to Sarto’s head. Denver also has his weapon drawn. You spy Gabriella trying to escape. Go and tackle her before she escapes.

A new chapter releases weekly so come back for further updates to Money Heist Ultimate Choice walkthrough.

