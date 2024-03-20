Category:
Best Prospects in MLB The Show 24 Franchise Mode

Fresh meat.
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. in MLB The Show 24
Image Source: Sony Interactive Entertainment

Knowing which young players to target is crucial when starting a franchise, especially if you’re running a low-budget team like my beloved Oakland A’s. So, to save you the time of scouting for them yourself, here are the best prospects in MLB The Show 24 franchise mode.

Best Prospects in Franchise Mode in MLB The Show 24

I made sure to include at least a couple of players in each position so you have options when trading. Also, depending on your gameplay approach, some of these players’ stats might be suboptimal. Still, do give them a try and see whether they can fit into your roster.

Here is a list of the best franchise mode prospects in MLB The Show 24:

  • Triston Casas (79 OVR – 1B – Boston Red Sox)
  • Elly De La Cruz (79 OVR – SS – Cincinnati Reds)
  • Hunter Greene (78 OVR – SP – Cincinnati Reds)
  • Anthony Volpe (77 OVR – SS – New York Yankees)
  • Johan Rohas (77 OVR – CF – Philadelphia Phillies)
  • Noelvi Marte (76 OVR- SS – Cincinnati Reds)
  • Grayson Rodriguez (76 OVR – SP – Baltimore Orioles)
  • Jordan Walker (76 OVR – RF – St. Louis Cardinals)
  • Riley Greene (75 OVR – CF – Detroit Tigers)
  • Zach Neto (74 – SS – Los Angeles Angels)
  • Taj Bradley (72 OVR – SP – Tampa Bay Rays)
  • Pete Crow-Armstrong (72 OVR – LF – Chicago Cubs)
  • Jordan Lawlar (70 OVR – SS – Arizona Diamondbacks)
  • Kyle Harrison (70 OVR – SP – San Francisco Giants)
  • Masyn Winn (70 OVR – SS – St. Louis Cardinals)
  • Jackson Chourio (69 OVR – CF – Milwaukee Brewers)
  • Nolan Schanuel (69 OVR – 1B – Los Angeles Angels)
  • Junior Caminero (69 OVR – 3B – Tampa Bay Rays)
  • Tyler Soderstrom (68 OVR – C – Oakland Athletics)
  • Luisangel Acuña (68 OVR – 2B – New York Mets)
  • Marco Luciano (66 OVR – SS – San Francisco Giants)
  • Adael Amador (63 OVR – SS Colorado Rockies)

The positions are simply suggestions, so do play these players wherever you think they work best. Also, I haven’t included any low-stamina pitchers because those are most often without good potential, and that was the key ranking factor.

Anyway, building a strong squad in MLB The Show 24’s franchise mode should be easy now that you know which prospects are the best. Also, if you really want to make the most of your squad, you should play games yourself. To help you with that, we’ve got guides on how to get home runs, steal bases, and even what the best pitches are.

