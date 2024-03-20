Knowing which young players to target is crucial when starting a franchise, especially if you’re running a low-budget team like my beloved Oakland A’s. So, to save you the time of scouting for them yourself, here are the best prospects in MLB The Show 24 franchise mode.

Best Prospects in Franchise Mode in MLB The Show 24

Image Source: Sony Interactive Entertainment Image Source: Sony Interactive Entertainment Image Source: Sony Interactive Entertainment

I made sure to include at least a couple of players in each position so you have options when trading. Also, depending on your gameplay approach, some of these players’ stats might be suboptimal. Still, do give them a try and see whether they can fit into your roster.

Here is a list of the best franchise mode prospects in MLB The Show 24:

Triston Casas (79 OVR – 1B – Boston Red Sox)

(79 OVR – 1B – Boston Red Sox) Elly De La Cruz (79 OVR – SS – Cincinnati Reds)

(79 OVR – SS – Cincinnati Reds) Hunter Greene (78 OVR – SP – Cincinnati Reds)

(78 OVR – SP – Cincinnati Reds) Anthony Volpe (77 OVR – SS – New York Yankees)

(77 OVR – SS – New York Yankees) Johan Rohas (77 OVR – CF – Philadelphia Phillies)

(77 OVR – CF – Philadelphia Phillies) Noelvi Marte (76 OVR- SS – Cincinnati Reds)

(76 OVR- SS – Cincinnati Reds) Grayson Rodriguez (76 OVR – SP – Baltimore Orioles)

(76 OVR – SP – Baltimore Orioles) Jordan Walker (76 OVR – RF – St. Louis Cardinals)

(76 OVR – RF – St. Louis Cardinals) Riley Greene (75 OVR – CF – Detroit Tigers)

(75 OVR – CF – Detroit Tigers) Zach Neto (74 – SS – Los Angeles Angels)

(74 – SS – Los Angeles Angels) Taj Bradley (72 OVR – SP – Tampa Bay Rays)

(72 OVR – SP – Tampa Bay Rays) Pete Crow-Armstrong (72 OVR – LF – Chicago Cubs)

(72 OVR – LF – Chicago Cubs) Jordan Lawlar (70 OVR – SS – Arizona Diamondbacks)

(70 OVR – SS – Arizona Diamondbacks) Kyle Harrison (70 OVR – SP – San Francisco Giants)

(70 OVR – SP – San Francisco Giants) Masyn Winn (70 OVR – SS – St. Louis Cardinals)

(70 OVR – SS – St. Louis Cardinals) Jackson Chourio (69 OVR – CF – Milwaukee Brewers)

(69 OVR – CF – Milwaukee Brewers) Nolan Schanuel (69 OVR – 1B – Los Angeles Angels)

(69 OVR – 1B – Los Angeles Angels) Junior Caminero (69 OVR – 3B – Tampa Bay Rays)

(69 OVR – 3B – Tampa Bay Rays) Tyler Soderstrom (68 OVR – C – Oakland Athletics)

(68 OVR – C – Oakland Athletics) Luisangel Acuña (68 OVR – 2B – New York Mets)

(68 OVR – 2B – New York Mets) Marco Luciano (66 OVR – SS – San Francisco Giants)

(66 OVR – SS – San Francisco Giants) Adael Amador (63 OVR – SS Colorado Rockies)

The positions are simply suggestions, so do play these players wherever you think they work best. Also, I haven’t included any low-stamina pitchers because those are most often without good potential, and that was the key ranking factor.

Anyway, building a strong squad in MLB The Show 24’s franchise mode should be easy now that you know which prospects are the best. Also, if you really want to make the most of your squad, you should play games yourself. To help you with that, we’ve got guides on how to get home runs, steal bases, and even what the best pitches are.

