How to Steal Bases in MLB The Show 24

Stealing bases isn't the easiest, but it can be done with enough practice and patience.
Published: Mar 18, 2024 06:15 am
Image Source: Sony Interactive Entertainment via Twinfinite

One of the more difficult skills to learn in baseball, stealing bases, can turn the tide of a game if executed properly. In MLB The Show 24, stealing bases is appropriately difficult, so if you want to give yourself an edge, here’s how to steal bases in MLB The Show 24.

Stealing Bases in MLB The Show 24

In order to steal a base in MLB The Show 24, you’ll need to be hitting and have at least one runner on base. If you do, a small window appears in the top right of the screen, letting you choose which runners you want to try to steal by selecting the corresponding button.

When prompted, press the button that corresponds with the runner you want to steal a base. It will cycle through having just one player steal, or everyone who is on base. Press L2 or LT to confirm the decision and the players will attempt to steal on the pitch.

It can be difficult to get the timing right, as well as ensuring you’ve confirmed your selection. You’ll get some cues that can confirm whether or not the player is going to try and steal. The controller will vibrate and you can hear a coach give a signal to the player like “runner!” or “steal!”

How to Check Runners in MLB The Show 24

If you’re pitching, you might find players trying to steal bases against you in MLB The Show 24. You’re not defenseless against this, however. When a player is trying to steal a base against you, you can try and catch them off-guard by throwing the ball to the base they’re on.

To check a runner, there will need to be at least one runner on base while you’re pitching. You’ll have a small window pop up just like if you’ve got one of your players on base. If you hold L2, you can hold the corresponding button to select which base you want to glance at. Press L2 again so the pitcher will throw the ball to that base to check the runner.

That’s all there is for how to steal bases in MLB The Show 24. It’ll likely take some practice, but once you’ve got it you should be able to steal bases in no time. For more on MLB The Show 24, check out some of our other guides like the best teams or best settings for the best experience.

Nick Rivera graduated from the University of Pittsburgh in 2021 studying Digital Media and started as a Freelance Writer with Twinfinite in early 2023. Nick plays anything from Halo to Stardew Valley to Peggle, but is a sucker for a magnetic story.