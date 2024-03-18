Category:
MLB The Show 24 Hitting Guide – How to Get Home Run

Strike a home run!
Published: Mar 18, 2024
A player preparing to hit the ball in MLB The Show 24.
Learning how to get a home run in MLB The Show 24 is no easy feat. With up to four runs on offer, it’s a skill you need to master. For tips on how to land more home runs and win games with ease, check out our MLB The Show 24 hitting guide.

How to Get Home Runs in MLB The Show 24

The most reliable way to hit a home run in MLB The Show 24 is landing a perfectly timed power shot. The main shot buttons to use to increase your home run chances are as follows:

Shot TypeInput
Normal SwingA (Xbox) or X (PlayStation)
Power SwingX (Xbox) or Square (PlayStation)

More important than the shot type, though, is your timing. To the left of the screen, you’ll see a small meter denoting how well-timed your previous swing was. You need to get it perfect on the green part of this meter to land enough power and distance to achieve a home run.

After all, the biggest threat to a free walk across the bases is hitting a shot with plenty of height, but not enough power to clear the pitch. That makes you easy fodder for a catch. This is why we tend to advise that you use the power swing most of the time.

A player hitting the ball in MLB The Show 24.
Outside of the shot you choose and how well you time it, you may want to tweak some hitting settings. Choosing Timing as your hitting interface is the best way to increase your home run rate. It takes out the need to aim your swing. That way, you can focus purely on which button to press and when.

Aside from that, change the Swing Input setting to Buttons and Baserunning Interface to Analog Select. With those settings activated, your home run chances will skyrocket.

That’s all for this guide! For more on the game, check out how to update rosters and how to get traded. We’ve also got tips on the best settings to use.

