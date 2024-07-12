Minion Masters Codes – Free Cards & Gold (July 2024)

Updated: July 12, 2024 We got some codes!

Minion Masters is one of those games that have been around for a very long time. Most of the player base is now experienced, and if you are a newbie, you’ll be in for a rough time. However, we’ll change that by providing you with a complete list of all working Minion Masters codes you should use to kickstart your journey in this highly competitive deck-building tower defense game.

All Active Minion Masters Codes

Q94-7DF-XRH : Swarmer Totem (New)

: Swarmer Totem 9DZ-BVT-QNT : Healing Fireball Card (New)

: Healing Fireball Card RB8-3ME : Crystal Archers Card

: Crystal Archers Card 4LK-YEK-82N : Propeller Horde Card

: Propeller Horde Card FMA-PLJ-GM5 : Battle Shi-Hou Card

: Battle Shi-Hou Card VC296X : Banner Man Card

: Banner Man Card WBNZ4C : Power Token

: Power Token K4V-QTA : Power Token

: Power Token UT7-QRT-PF9 : 2,000 Gold

: 2,000 Gold W3Q-Y8K-967 : 1,200 Gold, Power Token

: 1,200 Gold, Power Token 7XC-T9H-CF3 : Spirit Vessel Card, Crystal Sentry Card, Power Token

: Spirit Vessel Card, Crystal Sentry Card, Power Token QNQ-ZPM-CEG: Winter Holiday Arena

Expired Minion Masters Codes

How to Redeem Codes in Minion Masters

Open Minion Masters on your device. Complete the tutorial. Open the Shop on the right. Click on Redeem Code on the bottom left. Type your code into the input field. Press Redeem to claim the code and get the freebies.

What if a Code Isn’t Working?

These codes for Minion Masters aren’t case-sensitive, but they are often long, mixing letters, numbers, and dashes. So, if you are typing them out, there is a high chance you’ll make a spelling mistake at some point. To counter those, simply copy-paste the codes instead. That works both on PC and mobile.

Also, it could be that the code you tried expired or has already been redeemed on your account. Unfortunately, you’ll get the same error message in both cases, making it hard to discern which of those two is true. In any case, you won’t be able to do anything but move on to the next code.

How to Get More Minion Masters Codes

Generally, the best place to look for new codes is the MM Discord server. There, you can also find tips on how to become better at the game, including deck suggestions, currency-spending tutorials, and more.

Also, you can try checking the MM Facebook page and the MM subreddit. The former doesn’t get many updates, but you can maybe dig out some old codes. As for the latter, there isn’t much activity by the developers, but the players who join in on discussions might be able to help you out.

Anyway, that does it for our list of Minion Masters codes. To get freebies in other popular mobile and PC titles, such as Heroes of Crown: Legends, Soul Weapon Idle, and Sneak Out, visit the Codes hub on our website.

