How to Find Ominous Bottle & Complete Ominous Trials in Minecraft 1.21

Minecraft 1.21 update introduces a new version of the combat challenge known as Ominous Trials. To start these Ominous Trials, you will need Ominous Bottles. This guide tells you how to find Ominous Bottles and how you can use them to complete Ominous Trials in Minecraft. But first, let’s start with what Ominous Bottles are.

What Are Ominous Bottles?

In Minecraft, Ominous Bottles are items you drink to get the Bad Omen effect. Unlike other potions, it does not stack, and once you drink one, it disappears from your inventory.

There are five types of Ominous Bottles, each one giving a different level of Bad Omen, ranging from 1 to 5. As the level increases from 1 to 5, so does the difficulty of the Ominous Trial or Raid event increases.

How to Get Ominous Bottles

You can get Ominous Bottles in three ways.

1. Kill Pillager Raid Captains

Pillager raid captains drop Ominous Bottles. These captains are found around pillager outposts or in pillager patrols. They have an ominous banner above their head.

When killed, they drop the banner and an Ominous Bottle, which can give any random level of Bad Omen.

2. Loot Vaults

Standard vaults found in Ominous Trial Chambers may contain Ominous Bottles. First, you need an Ominous Trial Key to open these vaults, which are often dropped by Trial Spawners. Using a key in a vault gives you an 18.6% chance of getting an Ominous Bottle with a Bad Omen level of 1 or 2.

3. Loot Ominous Vaults

Ominous vaults are harder to find and look darker and scarier. You’ll have to find an Ominous Trial Key to open them. These vaults have a 13.4% chance of giving you an Ominous Bottle with a Bad Omen level from 3 to 5. Check out our complete breakdown of Ominous Vault Rewards.

Now that you know how to get these Ominous Bottles, let’s see their uses.

Ominous Bottle Uses

Ominous Bottles are used to start Ominous Events, like Raids and Ominous Trials.

Triggering Raids

Raids are events where waves of Pillagers attack a village.

To trigger a raid, you need to enter a village with the Bad Omen effect.

Previously, killing a raid captain automatically gave you the Bad Omen effect, but now, you can choose when to start a raid by drinking an ominous bottle.

The raid takes about 30 seconds to start after you enter a village with Bad Omen.

Higher Bad Omen levels can make the raid harder, as it will increase the number of waves and mob difficulty.

Completing Ominous Trials

Ominous Trials are tougher versions of Trial Spawner challenges.

As previously mentioned, drinking an Ominous Bottle gives you the Bad Omen effect.

When you approach a Trial Spawner, the Bad Omen changes to a Trial Omen.

The Trial Spawner becomes an Ominous Trial Spawner, glowing blue and spawning mobs with equipment, random projectiles, and potions.

There’s a 30% chance that the ominous trial spawner will drop an ominous trial key, which helps you to open ominous vaults.

These vaults can contain the Heavy Core used to make a Mace.

The Bad Omen level determines how long the Trial Omen lasts, with each level adding 15 minutes.

Also, don’t forget to bring some additional Ominous Bottles into the Ominous Trial Chamber so you can make use of most of your time by gathering loot without having to leave for more bottles.

That’s all about Ominous Bottles and Ominous Trials in Minecraft 1.21. Since you are here, feel free to take a look at our other guides on this upcoming Minecraft update. That includes how to find and tame the Breeze mob, how to get a Mace, and how to get Wind Charges in Minecraft 1.21.

