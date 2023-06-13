Is Marvel Snap Down? How To Check Server Status

Marvel Snap servers go down every now and then, but they always come back online.

Marvel Snap is a fact-acting card game featuring characters from all over Marvel’s comic book history, from Spider-Man to Elektra. Unlike other card games, Marvel Snap is entirely digital which finds its way onto Android, iOS, and PC. However, the game does rely on servers, so if you’re wondering if Marvel Snap is down, we’ll teach you how to check server status.

Checking Marvel Snap Server Status

Given Marvel Snap is still young, there is only one way to check Marvel Snap’s server status: Twitter.

To be specific, the game has its own official Twitter page, which Tweets out updates, events, new information and, more importantly, server status. So, if you’re having connections issues, jump over to the game’s Twitter page (after you’ve checked your own connection).

Unfortunately, Twitter is your one and only option, at least until it makes its way onto Downdetector—an option that is by far the better of the two.

Is Marvel Snap Down Right Now?

Per Marvel Snap’s official Twitter page, there aren’t any Tweets indicating that the servers are down for iOS, Android, or PC at this time (June 13, 2023, 3:35 p.m. Eastern Time).

However, a large update was released as early as June 13, 2023, so some problems may crop up as a consequence. While that remains to be seen, your problem connecting is likely the need for an update. Make sure to close Marvel Snap and check that it’s up-to-date!

With that said, Marvel Snap is still relatively new, so we’ll monitor the situation and update if there are any new developments. That’s all there is to know on how to check Marvel Snap’s server status to see if it’s down. Until then, catch up on the finer details of the game by understanding the maximum hand size limit. Afterwards, you might find our guide on the best decks to build with Nimrod.

