5 Things Marvel Snap Needs to Be Even Snappier

Marvel Snap is a new digital card game from Ben Brode and Second Dinner, and while it’s still in its beta phase, the game is already showing a lot of potential.

There are still plenty of little kinks to iron out, and it’s worth noting that the final build will likely launch with a lot more features and quality-of-life improvements later this year. Still, here are five things we’d like to see in Marvel Snap that will make the game even better than it already is.

More Game Modes

5 Things Marvel Snap Needs to Be Even Better than It Already Is

Second Dinner has already confirmed on their official Discord that Marvel Snap will launch with more game modes, but it’s fun to brainstorm anyway, right?

The game absolutely needs casual and ranked modes to separate the competitive players from the collectors, who just want to have a fun time with the game and not stress about deranking. Personally, I’d also like to see a removal of currencies from ranked rewards, and have things like Gold and Credits be earnable through casual play as well, but that’s a discussion for another day.

With how crazy some of Marvel Snap’s locations are, it would also be great to have some wacky modes where all locations are Kamar-Taj, or something to that effect. By leaning into the craziness and chaos that this game thrives on, there’ll be plenty of fun side content for players to enjoy outside of the regular card battles.

A Better User Interface

5 Things Marvel Snap Needs to Be Even Better than It Already Is

Let’s be real. Right now, Marvel Snap’s menus and UI are a mess. There’s a whole tab dedicated to the news section which… why? There’s barely enough daily news or updates there to warrant it getting a whole section on its own.

Getting to your daily and weekly missions, as well as your Season Pass missions also feels needlessly convoluted and messy. The game needs to streamline a lot of the elements on the homepage and menu right now, and make all missions easily accessible with just a tap of a button.

Your Collection Level is also indicated at the top, while your ranking is in the bottom right, and your Season Pass progress is at the top left. Get it together, Marvel Snap. Display all the profile info in one dedicated area.

Faster Collection Progress

5 Things Marvel Snap Needs to Be Even Better than It Already Is

Again, Second Dinner has stated that there will be catch-up mechanics implemented for new players once Marvel Snap officially launches, but I sure hope that the main collection mechanic won’t be tied to card upgrades.

At the moment, the only way of getting new cards is by increasing your Collection Level, which can only be done by upgrading your cards with Boosters and Credits. The current system showers you with Boosters at the end of every game, but the hard cap on Credits is pretty brutal, to say the least. The developers are likely using this system to prevent beta players from collecting cards too quickly, but Marvel Snap definitely needs some sort of alternative method for card collection.

Having tons of cards available for upgrades without the Credits to actually upgrade them feels bad, and perhaps some sort of crafting or card pack system would help to alleviate that issue a little.

Card Customization

5 Things Marvel Snap Needs to Be Even Better than It Already Is

Speaking of cards, there’s no better feeling than finally upgrading one of your favorite cards to Ultra Legendary or Infinite level. Your cards get a nice shine to them, with cool effects and backgrounds to set them apart from the pack.

That being said, there are some cards that just look subjectively better with the more normal-looking borders and effects. Not every card needs to have some crazy rainbow background, and having the ability to choose which borders and effects you want on each individual card would really help to add some uniqueness to your deck.

More Detailed Info on Cards

5 Things Marvel Snap Needs to Be Even Better than It Already Is

The cards and characters attached to them are the heart of Marvel Snap. Second Dinner has already done a fantastic job of bringing them to life, and giving them special abilities and perks that really feel in line with their comic and MCU counterparts.

To take things one step further, we’d like to see some sort of biography section attached to the cards as we get them. Seeing as how Marvel Snap aims to shine the spotlight on every Marvel character –even the lesser known ones– newer fans may not know who most of these heroes and villains are, and it would be nice to get some brief background info like which comic series they’re from, their personality traits, and other little details like that.

It might seem like a small thing, but it’d be a really nice touch for players who are looking to learn more about the massive Marvel universe.

Related Posts