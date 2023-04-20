Connect with us

Marble Merge Tycoon Codes (April 2023)

Marble Mergen Tycoon Official Art.
Image Credit: Roblox
Codes

Marble Merge Tycoon Codes (April 2023)

Some freebies to give you a headstart!
Published on

Marble Merge Tycoon is a Roblox game where you can build a tower full of different Marble Runs and sell those Marbles to earn Coins. To make your playthrough easier, you can redeem numerous codes that the developer has provided. So, here’s a guide about all the codes in Marble Merge Tycoon and how you can redeem them.

All Working Codes in Marble Merge Tycoon

Here is the list of all redeemable codes:

  • EASTER: 250 Gems
  • BEACH: 100 Gems
  • BETA: 250 Coins
  • CANDY: 100 Gems
  • DanyloBoy: 50 Gems and 500 Coins
  • UNICORN: 150 Gems
  • UPGRADE: 250 Gems
  • GEMS: 250 Gems
  • RELEASE: 500 Coins
  • SKINS: 250 Gems
  • REDKILL: 1,000 Coins
  • SLIME: 500 Coins
  • Thijmen0808: 500 Coins
  • UPDATE1: 500 Coins
  • UPDATE2: 100 Gems
  • UPDATE3: 100 Gems
  • Kosii: 500 Coins
  • LUNARGAMES: 500 Coins
  • MARBLE: 250 Coins
  • EGG: 500 Coins
  • HUGE: 250 Gems

All Expired Codes in Marble Merge Tycoon

Here are all the invalid codes in the game:

  • VALENTINE: Free rewards

How to Redeem Codes in Marble Merge Tycoon

Marble Merge Tycoon Redeem page.
Image Credit: Roblox via Twinfinite

After launching Marble Merge Tycon, here is how you can redeem those codes:

  • Select the Twitter logo.
  • Type in the codes from our list.
  • Press Redeem!

The best way to receive the latest code is by following the developer’s Twitter page. However, if you don’t use the app or are not interested in following the account, you can regularly check this article since we’ll update it with the latest codes.

That is everything you need to know about Marble Merge Tycoon codes. Before leaving to claim your freebies, consider reading other Roblox articles on Twinfinite from the links below.

Related Posts
Comments
Continue Reading
Related Topics:, , ,
To Top