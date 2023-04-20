Marble Merge Tycoon Codes (April 2023)

Image Credit: Roblox

Marble Merge Tycoon is a Roblox game where you can build a tower full of different Marble Runs and sell those Marbles to earn Coins. To make your playthrough easier, you can redeem numerous codes that the developer has provided. So, here’s a guide about all the codes in Marble Merge Tycoon and how you can redeem them.

All Working Codes in Marble Merge Tycoon

Here is the list of all redeemable codes:

EASTER : 250 Gems

: 250 Gems BEACH : 100 Gems

: 100 Gems BETA : 250 Coins

: 250 Coins CANDY : 100 Gems

: 100 Gems DanyloBoy : 50 Gems and 500 Coins

: 50 Gems and 500 Coins UNICORN : 150 Gems

: 150 Gems UPGRADE : 250 Gems

: 250 Gems GEMS : 250 Gems

: 250 Gems RELEASE : 500 Coins

: 500 Coins SKINS : 250 Gems

: 250 Gems REDKILL : 1,000 Coins

: 1,000 Coins SLIME : 500 Coins

: 500 Coins Thijmen0808 : 500 Coins

: 500 Coins UPDATE1 : 500 Coins

: 500 Coins UPDATE2 : 100 Gems

: 100 Gems UPDATE3 : 100 Gems

: 100 Gems Kosii : 500 Coins

: 500 Coins LUNARGAMES : 500 Coins

: 500 Coins MARBLE : 250 Coins

: 250 Coins EGG : 500 Coins

: 500 Coins HUGE: 250 Gems

All Expired Codes in Marble Merge Tycoon

Here are all the invalid codes in the game:

VALENTINE: Free rewards

How to Redeem Codes in Marble Merge Tycoon

Image Credit: Roblox via Twinfinite

After launching Marble Merge Tycon, here is how you can redeem those codes:

Select the Twitter logo.

Type in the codes from our list.

Press Redeem!

The best way to receive the latest code is by following the developer’s Twitter page. However, if you don’t use the app or are not interested in following the account, you can regularly check this article since we’ll update it with the latest codes.

That is everything you need to know about Marble Merge Tycoon codes. Before leaving to claim your freebies, consider reading other Roblox articles on Twinfinite from the links below.

