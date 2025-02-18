Lost Records Bloom & Rage Fuse Box Puzzle Solution 

As you reach the end of the first half of Lost Records, you’ll be presented with some challenging puzzles. To turn the power on for the bar’s parking lot, you’ll need to get into the back of the building and solve the Lost Records Bloom & Rage fuse box puzzle, which isn’t easy.

How To Find Missing Fuses

Once you’re into the area around the back of the bar and have grabbed the cord, you’ll spot an open door to the building. In there, you’ll be able to plug the cord in. Then, to get power, you need to find two missing fuses and turn the fuse box on.

Image Source: DontNod via Twinfinite

The first missing fuse is a green one, which is by the door to the left of the fuse box. You’ll find it resting on the floor, so grab it.

Image Source: DontNod via Twinfinite

The second fuse is to the right of the fuse box. It’s orange and will be on the middle shelf of the shelving there.

Now, put the orange fuse in the empty slot in the top right, and the green one in the empty section to the left middle.

Fuse Box Puzzle Solution

Image Source: DontNod via Twinfinite

With all of the fuses in the fuse box, you need to work out how to get them all on at the same time. Turning each one on and off impacts that fuse, but can also affect others near it.

You need to turn the fuses in the correct order so that there is a green light next to them. You can play around with them until they’re all on, but there’s one sequence you can follow to solve the fuse box puzzle quickly.

Turn the fuses in the following order:

top left,

bottom left,

top right,

middle right,

middle left,

and finally middle right.

After doing that, all of the fuses will be on and the parking lot will have the power you and the other girls need. You can now start the show!

