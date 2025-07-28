Lost Lands 9 continues the dramatic story of Folnur and Maaron as they defend the lands against a mysterious entity, uniting to stand up against evil. The game is full of puzzles and quests, so to help you complete each chapter, we have all solutions right here in our Lost Lands 9 walkthrough.

Chapter 1: Unchildlike Mischief

Take the iron flower from the trough.

Take the stick from the signpost.

Hit the beehive with the stick.

Take the screwdrive piece from the signpost.

Put the iron flower in the obelisk.

Head right along the road.

Take the ascender from by the tree.

Take the wooden honeycomb from the pedestal, the tree on the right, and by the rocks.

Get the chest from the pile of rocks and use the wooden honeycomb.

Solve the puzzle by using the threads to fill all honeycombs, and get the rope and key.

Honeycomb Puzzle

Tie the rope to the tree.

Put the ascender on the rope.

Go down into the canyon.

Take the traveller’s key from the body.

Click the flask.

Click the figure to the right.

Dragon Snake Puzzle

Solve the puzzle by placing the dragons/snakes with one head per column.

Get the rest of the screwdriver.

Connect the screwdriver pieces.

Go back to the village where you started using the green back button twice.

Use the traveller’s key to open the locked bag by the fire pit.

Take the flint.

Go left along the road.

Use the screwdriver on the lion head on the door.

Take the iron flower from the fountain.

Place the lion head on the statue.

Get the barn key.

Use the barn key on the door to the right.

Find the key under the books to unlock the cupboard.

Take 15 plumbing parts.

Hidden Object Puzzle 1

Screenshot by Twinfinite

Solve the 3 puzzles by connecting the pipes until they form a connected pipe. This is randomly generated for each player, so has no set solution.

Screenshot by Twinfinite

Use the screwdriver to open the grate for the drain in the fountain.

Get the shelter key.

Head to the canyon.

Use the shelter keys on the door.

Place the grindstone on the bench.

Take the red belt and place it on the gears.

Look closer at the gemstone clamps on the desk.

Pick up the iron flower.

Get the toolset chest key and unlock the chest.

Get the gear transmitter and hammer.

Place the transmitter on the grindstone bench.

Solve the puzzle by placing the gears and slide everything into place.

Go back to the canyon.

Use the hammer to get red stones from the rocks.

Go back again.

Use the hammer again to get purple/blue stones.

Go back again.

Use the iron flowers in the missing spots to get the purple gem.

Go to the shelter.

Use the hammer to get azure stones from the rocks.

Place all stones on the grindstone bench.

Go to the starting location.

Take meat from the unlocked bag and place it on the pot on the fire.

Get brushwood from a nearby tree.

Place the brushwood on the firepit and try to use the flint.

Head to the canyon and take the flask of alcohol.

Go back.

Use the alcohol and flint to start a fire.

Use the mug to get fat from the cooking meat.

Go to the shelter.

Use the fat to grease the grinding machine.

Start the machine.

Drag each stone to the sharpener to get crystals.

Put the clamps on and then the crystals.

Rainbow Crystal Puzzle

Use the hammer and break the crystals to reveal the puzzle.

Solve the puzzle by getting all colored tile patterns to match. This is randomised for each player, so there is no set solution.

Head right.

Click the skeleton.

Look at the note to find a clue to the next puzzle.

Take the crystal and the pry bar.

Take the crystal from the statue.

Go back x3.

Use the pry bar on the boarded up doors.

Get the board.

Go to the first location.

Get the pot from the fire.

Take it to the trough.

Get a pot of water.

Head right, then down and left, and then right again.

Use the board to get to the seal.

Take the seal and pick up the board.

Place the board to make a bridge across the gap.

You will need more boards so head back x 3.

Take the nails by the door.

Take more boards.

Combine the boards, nails and hammer to get a self-made bridge.

Head left, then right.

Place the self-made bridge to get across the gap.

Put the water from the pot into the statue container and take back the pot.

Go back.

Get the pot and find the boiling puddle by the rock.

Get the black oil.

Take it back to the statue and pour it in.

Use the flint.

Place the ancient seal.

Solve the puzzle by matching the glyphs with the ones on the note found by the skeleton.

Glyph Puzzle

Click the metal gear.

Move the stone by the gear and take the crystal.

Take the shaft lock on the right.

Use the shaft lock on the gear.

Take the broken connector from the bell.

Go left to the kiln area.

Use the broken connector from the bell on the kiln.

Collect the missing objects.

Get the two buttons and put them in the slots on the locker to start the forge puzzle.

Forge Puzzle

Solve the puzzle by rotating it left or right to move the balls: Lx2, R, Lx2, Rx3, L, R, L.

Get the bellows.

Use the needle on the mould.

Use the board to repair the frame.

Pour powder in the frame.

Pour water in the frame.

Mix it using the needle.

Place the connector in the frame.

Put coals in the forge.

Put the bellows beneath.

Place the lever on the gear box.

Use lighter fluid on the coals.

Use the bellows.

Crank the box by the forge to pour into the mould.

Use the pliers to lift the connector from the mould.

Put the hot connector into the water.

Use the hammer and the anvil to finish.

Back at Dungeon City, interact with the bell.

Place the connector.

Use the gear to lift the bell.

Get the crystal and figurine from beneath it.

Go to the locked gate with the missing hourglass piece.

Hourglass Puzzle

Solve the hourglass puzzle by forming all the octagon pieces together and making sure the purple lines are all connected. This is a randomized puzzle, so there is no set solution.

When the bell rings, interact with the door under the bell tower.

Use the note to solve the glyph puzzle and press the glyphs in order: upside-down R, stick figure, crosshair, arrow.

Interact with the alter.

Find the rest of the crystals.

Place all crystals into the candlesticks and take the quill.

Sarcophagus Glyph Puzzle

Use the quill and select the glyphs in the right order as seen on the wall behind the boards we took earlier: F, B, P, Connected Arrows, Diamond, Single Arrow, Fork.

Solve the puzzle by rotating each tile until the lines glow. The puzzle is random for each player, so there is no set solution. We recommend moving from left to right and turning each tile until the path lights up, and then working back to flip any that flipped back.

Use the screwdriver on the broken well.

Look into the well and use the dagger to cut the rope.

Use the end of the rope to tie the beam on the house door.

Try using the wrench on the well to find it will not work yet.

Open the shed and find the tools.

Go to the backyard by clicking the barn.

Use the hook and cable to get the beam from the door.

Click the broken ladder by the barn.

Get the planks nearby.

Repair the ladder by placing the planks to form steps. Use the long planks first then fit the smaller pieces in.

Use the ladder to reach the reel but find the cable is caught.

Go to the yard and get the wire cutters from the shed.

Use the cutters to cut the cable.

Pick up the power multipull.

Go back to the yard again and use the dagger on the rope.

Put the multipull hook on the beam and connect the rope.

Use the wrench on the well and unblock the door.

Go to the village and get the grilled meat from the firepit.

Get back to the house and place the meat by the log so the dog moves to get it.

Get the collar.

Combine the screwdriver and the collar to get the secret key.

Unlock the door to the house.

Interact with the woman in the chair.

Check the oven.

Go right to the curtain and through to the kitchen.

Find all 16 of the medicine ingredients.

Reassemble the juicer: Put the bucket on the stone. Attach the handle. Place the spout. Add the rods. Put the top of the bucket on the rod. Collect the juicer.



Medicine Hidden Object Puzzle

Go back to the yard.

Get the axe from the shed.

Use the axe on the broken window in the house.

Climb through.

In the garden, use the axe on the dead tree.

Use the axe again to get firewood.

Go back inside and place the wood in the oven.

Use the flint to start a fire.

Put the ingredients on the counter to make the medicine.

Use the instructions hanging on the left to craft the medicine.

Give the medicine to the woman in the chair.

Take the cabinet key.

Use the key on the cabinet in the back right corner.

Cabinet Puzzle

Solve the puzzle by moving the shapes to the correct slots and ensuring no lines overlap.

Get the family seal and the gate key.

Go to the backyard to the barn and use the key.

At the cliffside you will find a wagon.

Look closer to find a patterned chip.

Check the gap in the path to find a chest.

Go back to the yard to get a shovel from the shed.

Get the leash from the log.

Go back to the chest and use the leash on the chest.

Use the shovel to get the chest out.

Put the patterned chip on the chest.

Chest Puzzle

Solve the puzzle by rotating the symbols to create the one shown in the center. There will be 14 of these. Rotate and select the symbols that match the center symbol.

Take the potion.

Check the crypt to see what you have to do next.

Go to the yard and get the hoe from the shed.

Go back to the backyard and get the bags of flower seeds: Purple Green Blue Red

Go to the garden and go to the flower bed in the left corner.

Clear the weeds and use the hoe to turn the dirt.

Put the seeds in the ground.

Go to the school yard and check the fountain.

Grab the jug on the fountain and take some water.

Add the potion to the jug.

Go to the garden and water the seeds with the potion water.

Cut the flowers with your dagger.

Go to the grave.

Grave Flower Puzzle

Place the flowers on the correct graves according to the pictures on the crypt.

Add the family seal to the door and solve the puzzle.

Solve the puzzle by using the arrows to move the gemstones until they reach their proper slots. This puzzle is randomly generated, so there is no set solution.

Chapter 2: Academic Interest

Take the cryptex from the lion’s mouth

Click the cryptex and solve the puzzle by joining the lines

Take the personal signet

Place the personal signet on the door and enter.

Click the end of the corridor

Take the candles from the right

Take the candles from the bench in the hallway

Take the candles from the candlestick on the right and the one on the left

Head down the corridor twice

Put the candles in the empty candlesticks

Click the puzzle and solve it.

Rainbow Circle Puzzle

Screenshot by Twinfinite

Solve the puzzle by rotating the circle and matching the symbols. Use the colors to guide you.

Go through the door

Click the bird statue on the table

Click on the device to the left

Take the yellow light filter from the table

Click the device to the right and take the red light filter

Look closer at the bird symbols and take the animation tape

Put the two colored filters on the left device

Add the animation tape next to it

Head to the hallway

Find a green light filter to the left of the door where you found a candle

Exit the academy

Find a blue light filter by the lion statue’s feet

Check the window above the ladder to find a violet light filter

Go back to the device to add the filters.

Add the remaining light filters

Take the inkwell

Put the inkwell near the device

Head back outside

Look om the window with the ladder

Take the owl feather

Go back to the room

Get the stationery blade from the table

Use the blade and the feather to get a quill.

Dip the quill into the inkwell

Click the inkwell and then the device for each light filter until you get a storyboard

Place the storyboard by the bird figurine on the table

Solve the puzzle.

Bird Puzzle

Solve the bird puzzle by rotating the wings to match the storyboard

Click the drawer in the desk and take the tracing paper and key

Put the paper on the map on the wall

Head to the hall.

Use the key on the door to the right

Go through the door

Click the manuscript x2

Check out the clues on the wall and table

Metal Door Code Puzzle

Solve the door puzzle until the symbols match above. The symbols can be found around the room. Under books on the table On the table to the right On the pillar by the table

Go through the door into the archive room.

Hidden Object Puzzle 2

Find all the hidden objects.

Open the crystal star book by solving the puzzle

Crystal Star Puzzle

Solve the puzzle by repeating the patten as they light up: Top right Bottom left Bottom right Top left Bottom left Top left

Take the glass eye.

Element Casket Box Puzzle

Solve the puzzle by recreating the image shown and moving the combination wheel.

Take the metal feather.

Place the metal feather and glass eye in the glass case to get the rune stone

Go to the courtyard

Go to the portal pedestal above the lion statue

Place the rune stone and solve the puzzle.

Portal Puzzle

Solve the puzzle by moving the small discs across the rods until they fit into the correct spaces. There is no fit solution to this as it is randomly generated for each player. The trick is to pick the same pair of discs each time.

Go through the portal to the Druid’s Waterfall.

Screenshot by Twinfinite

Find a sickle in the flowers and leaves by the rocks on the right

Click the waterfall and take the shaft

Use the shaft to pull the ladder from the planks

Go ahead to the castle

Go to the castle gate and solve the puzzle

Castle Gate Puzzle

Solve the puzzle by pulling the bars out one by one. Only pull rods that aren’t crossed or restricted by another. Follow the solution in the image.

Go toward the camp.

Go through the tent at the end and speak to the person.

Take the spell formula

Check around the tent and go to the other tent

Use the spell on the protected tent by solving the puzzle.

Tent Spell Puzzle

Solve the puzzle by recreating the puzzle shown on the log with one continuous line.

Enter the tent to find a sick dwarf.

Take the recipe from the des

Check out the chest with the branches

Place the missing puzzle piece on the chest.

Tree Chest Puzzle

Solve the puzzle by moving the oieces to the correct spaces. The cat goes to the yarn, the worm goes to the apple, and the bird to the birdhouse. Use strategy and watch what each piece does. This puzzle is randomly generated for each player and there is no set solution.

Take the bandage and the chain key, and the manuscript page..

Leave the tent.

Use the chain key on the tree

Take the leaves of healer’s tongue from the tree roots

Take the leaves of healer’s tongue from the fallen pot

Click the pot twice to get the flask and bowl.

Head back.

Use the flask on the obelisk to the right to get tears of the idol

Take the leaves of the healer’s tongue from the base

Take the firefly ivy flowers from the left of the archway

Head back.

Take the leaves of the healer’s tongue from the middle of the area

Take the leaves of the healer’s tongue from the tree roots

Take more leaves of the healer’s tongue from the flowers on the right

Click the waterfall and get more leaves of the healer’s tongue to the left

Pick up the shaft and move the nest in the tree

Collect fairy pollen from the leaves

Get stem of beetle milk from the flowers to the right

Get the bowl and use it to get sand near the waterfall to receive silt

Go back to the tents.

Place the leaves and bandage on the table by the sick man

Remove the bed sheets

Put the sickle on their arm to get blood

Open the recipe and put all the items on the list to get the set of ingredients

Go back

Healing Ointment Puzzle

Screenshot by Twinfinite

Add blood into cup 7

Add tears into cup 6

Add pollen into cup 2

Add firefly flowers into cup 1

Add beetle milk juice into cup 4

Stir each cup with the stick

Add all cups into the bowl

Stir the content of the bowl with the stick

Put the bowl, bandages, and tongue of the healer’s leaves on the table by the sick man.

Treat the dwarf’s wounds by moving his limbs and moving his clothes. Forehead Neck Right wrist Left bicep Chest Belly Left knee Right thigh Right ankle Right foot Left back Mid back Lower left back Left leg Left thigh

Go back to the academy and the library.

Click the arch to the right

Click the scroll and look at the spells symbol that looks like a sun

Go to the spells section by looking for the sun symbol

Click the fourth shelf and get a book on Telekinesis and Telepathy

Go to the academy and unlock the lab door by using the correct symbols below:

