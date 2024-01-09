Lethal Company Challenge Moons Explained

Version 47 of Lethal Company brings about quite a few new additions and tweaks to the game that help keep it feeling fresh. Here’s everything you need to know about Challenge Moons in Lethal Company.

What Challenge Moons Are in Lethal Company

With the release of Version 47, players will now be able to check out a new Challenge Moon in Lethal Company every Monday. Players will be given a random world seed, and you’ll be tasked with collecting as much Scrap as possible in a single run.

As the name suggests, Challenge Moons are much tougher than your regular Moons in the base game, and you can expect the creatures to be much more aggressive as you make your way around the area.

After completing a run, the profit you make will be uploaded to a global leaderboard, so you can see how you stack up against other players. Challenge Moons are also replayable, so you can keep attempting them within a week to try to get a better high score.

One final thing to note is that if you’re using mods, you’ll need to turn them off before attempting the Challenge Moon to make sure you’re on the right world seed.

Challenge Moon Differences

There are a few tweaks and changes to expect in Lethal Company’s new Challenge Moons, and we’ve listed them below:

Starting Credits amount will be random

Increased amounts of Scrap to be found

You only have one day in the run

Randomly tweaked properties, i.e. creatures may behave differently, weather conditions may be more extreme, etc

The point is that Challenge Moons are designed to be crazy and unpredictable, so you’ll never know what to expect with these new weekly expeditions.

How to Start a Challenge Moon Run in Lethal Company

Image Source: Zeekerss

First off, as mentioned above, make sure your mods are disabled so that the mode works properly. Upon booting up the game, start or join a lobby, and you’ll find the Challenge Moon listed at the bottom of your save file slots.

Select it and get your crew into the lobby, and you’re good to go.

That’s all you need to know about how Challenge Moons work in Lethal Company. Be sure to search for Twinfinite for more tips and information on the game, including a full list of Terminal commands.