Lethal Company Arachnophobia Mode: Can You Turn Off Spiders? Answered

There are tons of modern video games that like using creepy crawlies as a base for their monster designs, and Lethal Company is no different. If you’re wondering whether you can disable spiders in Lethal Company, here’s what you need to know.

Does Lethal Company Have an Arachnophobia Mode? Answered

Unfortunately, the answer is no. Lethal Company does not currently have an arachnophobia mode, and there is no way to disable the Bunker Spider enemy type in the game, or a way to at least make them appear a little less scary.

This is a bit of a disappointment, as a few games have started including an arachnophobia mode to help players curb their fear when it comes to facing these monsters, such as Obsidian’s Grounded.

That being said, Lethal Company is still in early access, and it’s entirely possible that developer Zeekerss could very well implement it in the game in a future update. Especially with people bringing it up in forums and on the Steam Community page, the developers may take heed of players’ feedback and incorporate it into the game later on down the line. The developers have yet to actually knowledge these concerns, though, so don’t hold your breath for it. Hopefully we’ll get a mod that addresses the issue in the meantime.

For now, though, there’s no other way to deal with actually looking at the Bunker Spiders in the game. That said, we have a full guide on how to survive them whenever you encounter one in a facility.

That’s all you need to know about Lethal Company’s arachnophobia mode. Be sure to search for Twinfinite for more tips and information on the game, including a full rundown of Terminal commands, as well as how to spawn the Mansion.