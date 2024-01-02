Is War Thunder Down? How to Check Server Status

While we often consider free-to-play games incredibly stable, that’s not always the case. These games can have massive player counts that wreak havoc on the servers, causing issues. It’s important to know when a problem is on your side or with the game. If you are experiencing issues, here’s all you need to know to check the server status for War Thunder.

Is War Thunder Down?

War Thunder has been having difficulties, according to Donwdetector, starting around 7:00 AM ET on Jan. 2. The developers put out an official statement about the servers being down at 8:30 AM ET, and things don’t seem to have straightened out since. It all started with a tweet from the developers that the game’s servers might be unavailable.

Someone pulled the wrong plug! Our game servers may be unavailable at the moment, but we're working on it. pic.twitter.com/hmqKe2nDVJ — War Thunder (@WarThunder) January 2, 2024

This was the last update they’ve given, and things haven’t seemed to recover in the last four hours. In that amount of time, Downdetector reports have stayed around a constant 80 to 90, so things aren’t quite improving.

We will update this guide if there are any further developments.

How to Check War Thunder Server Status

It’s a little unusual that War Thunder doesn’t have an official status page for players to visit, but there are good enough alternatives. The first, of course, should be the official War Thunder Twitter Account. The developers are good at making posts when things get rocky, so this should always help.

After that, Downdetector should be your next stop. In the event that things are breaking for you and the developers haven’t said anything on Twitter, there should be something more substantial on Downdetector. Seeing as it relies completely on player reports, it is the best early warning alarm for when things are going down.

Finally, the War Thunder Forums aren’t a bad third choice, but they aren’t any more helpful than the above destinations.

With all of this in mind, you should now be able to figure out exactly what is going on with the server status of War Thunder. Below you’ll find some of your guides and coverage of the game so that you can check out the A-10 Thunderbolt II or info on disabling replays.