Is There PvP in Honkai: Star Rail? Answered

Developed and published by HoYoverse, Honkai: Star Rail is the latest gacha RPG from the creators of Genshin Impact. While it’s set in the same universe as its predecessor, there are quite a lot of differences between the two. Many players may be wondering: Does Honkai: Star Rail have PvP? If so, you’re in the perfect place. Below, we’re going to answer that very question. Let’s go!

Does Honkai: Star Rail Feature PvP?

At the moment, Honkai: Star Rail does not feature any sort of PvP mode. This means that there are no player versus player modes where you compete against other gamers in online battles.

While its predecessor never received any PvP modes, there has been an outcry from fans to add a PvP mode to Genshin Impact. Rumors have percolated for a while that suggest that a player versus player mode may one day be introduced into the popular gacha RPG.

As a result, some players may be wondering whether Honkai: Star Rail will feature a PvP mode. Right now, we can put that rumor to bed. Indeed, both Honkai: Star Rail and Genshin Impact are strictly PvE experiences.

Still, there’s always the possibility of a PvP mode being added in a future update. However, that’s purely speculative and is not confirmed at this time. If we hear official word of a PvP mode, we’ll make sure to update this post to help keep you in the loop.

So, there you have it. We hope this helped to clue you in on whether Honkai: Star Rail has PvP. For more, here are our top tips and tricks for beginners. Or if you’d prefer, go ahead and take a gander at the links down below.

