Is There Cross-Save in Honkai: Star Rail? Answered

Image Source: HoYoverse

Honkai: Star Rail is a turn-based RPG from HoYoverse, set in the Honkai Impact universe. While the UI and menus bear a lot of similarity to Genshin Impact, the gameplay certainly feels much slower-paced and more methodical than the open-world exploration game, but you can count on a few other key aspects to remain the same. Here’s what you need to know about cross-save in Honkai: Star Rail.

Honkai: Star Rail Cross-Save Feature Explained

In short, yes, Honkai: Star Rail does indeed have cross-save functionality. Even if you start the game on Android or iOS, you can still carry over your progress to the PC client whenever you want. You just won’t be able to play on two separate platforms at the same time.

When you boot up the game on your platform of choice, you’ll need to sign in with your HoYoverse account and pick a region. As the game is online-only, your progress will be saved every step of the way, so you don’t have to worry about losing any data.

You can then log into the game on another platform, sign in with your HoYoverse account and make sure to pick the same region you chose previously, and you’ll be able to pick things up right where you left off. This makes it so that you can basically carry the game with you anywhere, especially if you want to play it on mobile.

That’s all you need to know about whether there’s cross-save functionality in Honkai: Star Rail. Be sure to search for Twinfinite for more tips and information on the game, including our comprehensive reroll guide.

