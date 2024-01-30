Is Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League Single-Player? Answered

After capping off the Arkham games, Rocksteady has made a comeback with the release of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League. Unlike their previous games, though, this has a marked focus on co-op. If you’re wondering whether Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is single-player, here’s what you need to know.

Can You Play Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League Solo?

The good news is that yes, you can indeed play through Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League as a solo, single-player experience. That being said, the game does still revolve around having a four-player squad. This means that even if you’re playing on your own, you’ll still have a squad of three other characters accompanying you throughout the game.

In addition to that, an online connection is also required to play Kill the Justice League. So even if you’re playing completely solo, your console or PC still needs to be hooked up to the internet to even get things started.

The developers have mentioned in their FAQ that the online connection requirement will be removed in a patch once the game has been released. However, there’s no set timeline for when we’ll see that patch just yet. For now, solo players will need to make sure they’ve got a connection to play.

Still, it’s reassuring to know that we won’t be forced into online matchmaking or co-op. There may be a few obstacles here and there, but at least you won’t be beholden to other players while going through the story.

