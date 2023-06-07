Is Street Fighter 6 Crossplay? Answered

Capcom

Capcom’s latest street fighting title, the aptly named Street Fighter 6, dropped on 2 June and, as players drop one another in-game, questions have risen over whether it supports crossplay. Here’s everything to know about Street Fighter 6 crossplay.

In case you don’t know, crossplay refers to the ability of players to play with (or against) others on different platforms. It means that owning different hardware to your friends is no longer an obstacle to enjoying video games together.

Does Street Fighter 6 Have Crossplay?

The good news is that Street Fighter 6 supports full crossplay from launch. Regardless of what platform you’re using – PC, Xbox or PlayStation – you will be able to play with others on any platform. It’s great news for gamers and, in the era of console wars and the MnK vs aim assist debate, we’re just happy that studios like Capcom are including such features from the off.

Image Credit: Capcom via Twinfinite

It’s is enabled by default in Street Fighter 6, specifically in the Fighting Ground and Battle Hub modes. Some players have reported it locking to specific consoles in the latter mode, but it can be adjusted at any time via Game Settings. Players need only switch Crossplay Settings to ‘All’ in this instance.

How To Disable Crossplay

If you want to disable crossplay – we know from time to time it can frustrate players on certain platforms – you can do so at anytime. To do this, head to ‘Options’, then ‘Game’ and choose to ‘Disable Crossplay’. It can slow matchmaking (because disabling crossplay essentially reduces the pool of players you’re eligible to match with) so if you’re struggling to find an opponent, re-enabling it is probably the way to go.

That’s all there is to know about Street Fighter 6 crossplay support. In short, Capcom have left no stone unturned and implemented it from the off! Be sure to check out the related content below for everything on the latest fighting game to grace players – whatever their platform.

About the author

Joe Craven Joe is a writer and publisher based in England. He loves history, video games and football. As you read this, he's probably reading about an obscure war, playing a video game or moaning about Leeds United. More Stories by Joe Craven

Related Posts