Is Star Wars The Old Republic Down? How to Check SWTOR Server Status

Even some of the older MMORPGs can experience a few issues now and then. However, sometimes it is hard to tell if a problem is on your side or with the game. For that reason, it is always best to know how to check on a game’s server status to stay up to date on how it is running. If you’re experiencing any issues with the game, here is how and where to check the server status for Star Wars The Old Republic.

Is Star Wars The Old Republic Down?

As of 11:50 AM ET, all Star Wars: The Old Republic servers should be coming back online shortly after they were briefly taken down. The developers had done it intentionally in an effort to “fix an issue with Master Mode sometimes defaulting to veteran.”

We will be taking down servers in 15 minutes to fix the issue with Master Mode sometimes defaulting to Veteran. We'll update you when the servers are back up. https://t.co/QCflewvWlb https://t.co/1kVtOaVwXV — The Old Republic (@SWTOR) January 26, 2024

A following tweet made only a few minutes ago has announced that this downtime has ceased and servers should be coming back online. As of 12:25 PM ET, the server status page shows they are all now online.

How to Check Star Wars The Old Republic Server Status

The handy thing is that SWTOR has its own dedicated status page for players to check up on the game’s servers broken down by region. A line above the servers does mention a System Alerts page, but it doesn’t have anything on the most recent issue, so I can’t tell how useful it is.

On top of this, your best second source is the official Star Wars: The Old Republic Twitter Account. The developers at Broadsword Online Games (formerly BioWare) are timely with any service issues or current bugs, so it should give you all the additional info you need on top of the servers page.

These two sites should give you all the tools you need to keep track of the server status for Star Wars: The Old Republic. If you ever experience any further issues we haven’t covered, please let us know in the comments.