Is Lightyear Frontier Coming to Switch? Answered

Is the Switch open for intergalactic farm business?
Published: Mar 19, 2024 04:41 pm
Lightyear Frontier has made its intergalactic landing everywhere today on PC and Xbox consoles, with players eager to dive together into Amplifier Studios’ colorful farming sim. While aspiring space farmers will be able to join forces on the aforementioned platforms, there remains the question of whether Lightyear Frontier is coming to Switch handheld consoles.

It would make sense given the genre, and if you’re wondering the same, here’s our handy guide to answer whether you will be able to play Lightyear Frontier on Switch.

Can You Play Lightyear Frontier on Switch?

Lightyear Frontier is the game available on the Switch console
Amplifier Studios via Twinfinite

Lightyear Frontier officially launched today courtesy of Amplifier Studios, with the game available on PC via Steam and on Xbox consoles, including the Game Pass. There’s even a cross-play feature available, for friends who want to join up to play from either platform.

However, make note that if you want to use your same save file from one platform to another (say Game Pass to Steam), the only way to currently transfer saves is with Game Pass Ultimate.

However, the extent of the game’s release seems to end there for now, and Lightyear Frontier is not currently available on Switch.

As to whether it will become available on the handheld platform in the future, the team at Amplifier Studios has not specified anything about expansion yet. They’ve only mentioned via their official Discord server that their main focus right now is making sure the launch on PC and Xbox consoles goes as smoothly as possible, and to fix all bugs that inevitably emerge.

Should a future roadmap reveal an expansion of Lightyear Frontier to other consoles like the Switch, we’ll promptly update that here.

That concludes our guide that answers whether Lightyear Frontier is coming to Switch. We hope you found this helpful, and let us know if you’d like to see the game come to the handheld console, or if it’s better on bigger platforms like Xbox.

Be sure to check out all of our other guides for Lightyear Frontier, such as the best places to camp and set up your farms.

