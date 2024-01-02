Is Chess.com Down? How to Check Server Status

Typically, we expect apps and services to go down, and it is a little more unusual when it’s a website that does. As these are destinations in their own right, figuring out where to check their status can be slightly more difficult. For that reason, here’s where to check the server status of Chess.com if you’re experiencing problems.

Is Chess.com Down?

As of 12:00 PM ET on Jan. 2, Chess.com is experiencing a handful of issues stemming from the 2024 Daily Chess Championship. Massive participation in the Championship has overloaded the site’s servers which is causing disruptions in the site and ongoing chess games. The site owners directly mention that users might be getting disconnected or seeing 502 errors. These problems are entirely on the side of the site, but that means users will need to be patient while things are worked on.

We are aware that some members are experiencing disconnections and 502 errors. These issues are a result of a processing overload created by the record participation in the 2024 Daily Chess Championship. Our team is working diligently to resolve this bottleneck as fast as… — Chess.com (@chesscom) January 2, 2024

When we tried the site only a few minutes ago, it connected as normal, but that doesn’t mean that stability is guaranteed. For the time being, it is best if you refrain from any heavy usage, as it could just as easily break at any time.

We will update you on any further developments, but as the issue has been acknowledged, it shouldn’t be too much longer before things are back to normal.

How to Check Chess.com Server Status

This might be a weird first place to check, but as there isn’t an official status page, your best option is the Chess.com Forums. As was the case with a recent crash, users took to the forums to discuss it, so that might be how you find out about recent issues. However, as the forums are tied to the site, they will likely be inaccessible if things go down completely.

Your second stop (or at the same time as you are checking the forums) should definitely be the official Chess.com Twitter Account. They appear to be rather diligent about announcing issues, so this will certainly help you keep on top of things.

Though there are only these two resources to check the Chess.com status, they should give you all the vital information you’re needing. When the site is perfectly functional, it is a great resource to learn strategy and rules, considering many games like Hogwarts Legacy include a chess-related puzzle.