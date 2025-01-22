Infinity Nikki: Clemente & Fish Trivia Quiz Answers & Rewards

Infinity Nikki might be about fashion, but some of the characters you meet along the way will also ask questions, which, if answered correctly, can get you some decent rewards. In this guide, we’ll run you through all of the correct answers for Clemente’s quiz, and the Leisurely Angler’s Cup Fish trivia .

Recommended Videos

Fortunately, there are only three answers that you’ll need to give for both Clemente’s and the Leisurely Angler’s Cup Fish trivia quizzes. If you take the time to listen to what Clemente is saying, the correct answers are pretty obvious. The thing is, Clemente loves to blabber on, so if you weren’t paying attention or just skipped through it, you’re going to need some help.

All Clemente Quiz Answers in Infinity Nikki

Question 1 : What do we call the different life themes that occur at various time in Miraland? Answer : Seasons

: What do we call the different life themes that occur at various time in Miraland? Question 2 : For the residents of Florawish, which season is the most meaningful one? Answer : Shooting Star Season

: For the residents of Florawish, which season is the most meaningful one? Question 3 : Why is the Shooting Star Season so important to the people of Florawish? Answer : For fresh starts and fulfilled wishes.

: Why is the Shooting Star Season so important to the people of Florawish?

Rewards

Once you’ve answered all of his questions correctly, you’ll get the following reward and complete the ‘Adventure Under the Stars’ quest:

30,000 Bling

Diamonds x40

Shiny Bubbles x150

All Leisurely Anglers Cup Fish Trivia Quiz Answers

Question 1 : Which fish, found in various bodies of water, has a cute tail, and can help stylists complete exquisite makeup looks? Answer : The Brushie

: Which fish, found in various bodies of water, has a cute tail, and can help stylists complete exquisite makeup looks? Question 2 : Which fish is found only in the waters of Breezy Meadow and has silvery whiskers that resemble a mustache? Answer : The Whisker Fish

: Which fish is found only in the waters of Breezy Meadow and has silvery whiskers that resemble a mustache? Question 3 : Which fish likes shiny things and resembles a small handbag? Answer : The Carryfin

: Which fish likes shiny things and resembles a small handbag?

Rewards

If you answer Rylax’s questions with the correct answers, you’ll get the Surf Master Sketch. This is top with the following stats:

Elegant: 34

Fresh: 37

Sweet: 261

Sexy: 42

Cool: 126

Just like that, you’ve got the correct answers you need to blast through these two quizzes in Infinity Nikki. Need any more tips for your time with Nikki? Let us know in the comments below.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy