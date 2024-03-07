As of recently, there are very few things I like doing more than fooling around in Infinite Craft, and one of those is watching wrestling. Now, why not combine those two things? Here is how to make WWE in Infinite Craft.

How to Get WWE in Infinite Craft

There are many combination paths you can take to make WWE in Infinite Craft. However, not even the speedrunners on YouTube or TikTok have been able to do it this quickly. So, here is how I made WWE in just 11 steps:

Water + Fire = Steam Earth + Steam = Mud Fire + Mud = Brick Wind + Brick = House House + House = Town Town + Town = City Fire + City = War Fire + War = Battle War + Battle = Fight Mud + Fight = Wrestling Wrestling + City = WWE

If you followed the instructions, you should now have WWE in your Infinite Craft inventory. It might not be as versatile as Infinity or Girl, for example. Still, it’s the most important thing you’ll need to make your favorite wrestlers.

How to Make WWE Superstars in Infinite Craft

So far, I’ve managed to create only seven wrestlers (with an alternative name for one and Wrestlemania, too). Here are the recipes for them:

WWE + City = Wrestlemania

WWE + Wrestlemania = John Cena

WWE + Brick = Stone Cold

WWE + Stone Cold = Steve Austin

WWE + Fog = Undertaker

WWE + Dragon = Hulk Hogan

WWE + Hangover = The Rock

WWE + Money = Vince Mcmahon

WWE + Ireland = Sheamus

How Hard Is It to Get Other Wrestlers?

The short answer is that getting all the other WWE stars, factions and whatnot is extremely difficult in Infinite Craft. To get Rey Misterio, you’ll definitely need the term mask. Then, for characters like Big Show and Mark Henry, you’ll probably need the word heavy since mountain, titan, and other similar terms produce Hulk Hogan in combination with WWE.

Ultimately, I might’ve just not been creative enough with the associations. That’s why you can try and continue where I left off. After all, Infinite Craft is one of the rare things in the world that are fueled by creativity alone.

That covers everything you need to make WWE and its most popular wrestlers in Infinite Craft. If you liked this guide and want to learn more fun recipes, check out the Infinite Craft section here on Twinfinite. We’ve got recipes for many cool things, including your favorite anime and games.