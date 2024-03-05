Category:
Quickest Way to Make Adult in Infinite Craft

It's simple. You only need a 9-5 and a total lack of enthusiasm.
Aleksa Stojković
Published: Mar 5, 2024
Adult in Infinite Craft
To become an adult IRL, you’ll first have to be a baby, then a child, a teenager, and finally, once you turn 18 or 20, depending on where you live, you’ll finally be considered an adult. Well, AI reasons that in much the same way. Here is how to make Adult in Infinite Craft.

How to Get Adult in Infinite Craft

Recipe to make Adult in Infinite Craft
There are plenty of ways to make an Adult in Infinite Craft. However, some require as little as nine combinations. Here is one way you can go about it:

  1. Fire + Earth = Lava
  2. Lava + Water = Stone
  3. Stone + Lava = Obsidian
  4. Obsidian + Earth = Diamond
  5. Diamond + Lava = Ring
  6. Ring + Water = Fountain
  7. Fountain + Obsidian = Fountain of Youth
  8. Fountain of Youth + Water = Youth
  9. Youth + Youth = Adult

Well, there you have it. You now have Adult, and it only took nine combinations in total. Additionally, you have some cool new elements to combine, such as Diamond and Fountain of Youth. The former is fairly versatile, and you could use the latter to make Pirates of The Caribbean: On Stranger Tides, maybe.

  • Adult + Balloon = Clown
  • Adult + Dragon = Dragonborn
  • Adult + Wine = Drunk
  • Adult + Clown = Joker
  • Adult + Drunk = Alcoholic
  • Adult + Cigar = Smoker
  • Adult + Japan = Samurai
  • Adult + Romance = Marriage
  • Adult + Diamond = Wedding
  • Adult + Anime = Otaku
  • Adult + Star = Superstar

These are only some of the things you can make with Adult in Infinite Craft. You should know by now that there are probably millions of different things you can make with it. The only thing you need is imagination.

In any case, making one, two, or a thousand boring adults in Infinite Craft should be easy for you now. Also, we have a large collection of recipes here on Twinfinite, including some peculiar ones, like how to make all elements in the periodic table or how to make manga.

Aleksa Stojković
Aleksa is a full-time League of Legends solo queue grinder and a passionate killer sudoku player. He has also been moonlighting as a staff writer on Twinfinite since late 2023 so he can finance his mobile gacha addiction.