Quickest Way to Make Adult in Infinite Craft

To become an adult IRL, you’ll first have to be a baby, then a child, a teenager, and finally, once you turn 18 or 20, depending on where you live, you’ll finally be considered an adult. Well, AI reasons that in much the same way. Here is how to make Adult in Infinite Craft.

How to Get Adult in Infinite Craft

Image Source: Screenshot by Twinfinite

There are plenty of ways to make an Adult in Infinite Craft. However, some require as little as nine combinations. Here is one way you can go about it:

Fire + Earth = Lava Lava + Water = Stone Stone + Lava = Obsidian Obsidian + Earth = Diamond Diamond + Lava = Ring Ring + Water = Fountain Fountain + Obsidian = Fountain of Youth Fountain of Youth + Water = Youth Youth + Youth = Adult

Well, there you have it. You now have Adult, and it only took nine combinations in total. Additionally, you have some cool new elements to combine, such as Diamond and Fountain of Youth. The former is fairly versatile, and you could use the latter to make Pirates of The Caribbean: On Stranger Tides, maybe.

Adult + Balloon = Clown

Adult + Dragon = Dragonborn

Adult + Wine = Drunk

Adult + Clown = Joker

Adult + Drunk = Alcoholic

Adult + Cigar = Smoker

Adult + Japan = Samurai

Adult + Romance = Marriage

Adult + Diamond = Wedding

Adult + Anime = Otaku

Adult + Star = Superstar

These are only some of the things you can make with Adult in Infinite Craft. You should know by now that there are probably millions of different things you can make with it. The only thing you need is imagination.

In any case, making one, two, or a thousand boring adults in Infinite Craft should be easy for you now. Also, we have a large collection of recipes here on Twinfinite, including some peculiar ones, like how to make all elements in the periodic table or how to make manga.