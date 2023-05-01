How to Unlock Stagnant Shadows in Honkai: Star Rail

Image Credit: HoYoverse

From the Simulated Universe to Calyxes, Honkai: Star Rail features various game modes that you can partake in to obtain all kinds of rewards. Among them is Stagnant Shadows, where you can face formidable foes to get ascension materials. If you want to know how to unlock this game mode, you’ve come to the right place because this guide can tell you the steps to do it.

HSR Unlocking Stagnant Shadows Guide

You must reach Trailblazer level 30 and pass the Trial of Equilibrium 2 to unlock Stagnant Shadows in HSR. The moment you exit the dungeon, you will trigger a cutscene where the main character encounters a Stagnant Shadow and asks Welt about the mysterious phenomenon. After the man finishes explaining the lore of Stagnant Shadows, you can immediately jump into the new game mode.

Similar to Calyxes, you can access Stagnant Shadows from the Interastral Guide. It is located in the top right corner of the screen, but you can also open it from the main menu. Afterward, you can go to the Survival Index and scroll down until you find Stagnant Shadows.

You must spend 30 Trailblaze Power to enter a Stagnant Shadow. If you are low on Trailblaze Power, you can get more by either waiting for the energy to regenerate or using Fuel to immediately restore 60 points.

The Interastral Guide will also tell you what kind of ascension materials you can get from each Stagnant Shadow. For example, if you want to ascend March 7th, you need to enter a Stagnant Shadow with an Ice element, such as Shape of Icicle.

Do note that if you haven’t discovered a Stagnant Shadow, you won’t be able to teleport to its location. Luckily, the Interastral Guide can point you to the closest Space Anchor that you can use to reach the mysterious phenomenon.

Like Calyxes, you can bring a Support Unit from another player to help you in battle. It is best to use characters with recommended types, which you can see from the top right corner of the screen.

Say you decide to challenge Shape of Icicle. This Stagnant Shadow has Ice-type enemies, and the game suggests you take units with Fire, Wind, and Quantum elements.

Since I only had the Trailblazer as my Fire unit and Dan Heng as my Wind character, I borrowed Seele as my support since she was a Quantum element unit. If you don’t find any Support Character you like, you can refresh the list every five seconds until you get the one that suits your needs.

That is the end of our guide on how to unlock Stagnant Shadows in Honkai: Star Rail. For more HSR content, consider checking out the links below.

