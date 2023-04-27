Honkai: Star Rail Equilibrium Level Explained

Image Credit: HoYoverse

Honkai: Star Rail features all kinds of levels you need to upgrade as you explore various planets as a member of the Astral Express crew. Besides leveling up your characters, you will also need to increase your Trailblazer level, which may soon get stuck on level 20. The only way to remove the limit is by increasing the Equilibrium level in Honkai: Star Rail. Luckily, this guide can tell you everything you need to know about this mechanic.

Honkai: Star Rail Equilibrium Level Guide

The Equilibrium level is Honkai: Star Rail version of the World level in Genshin Impact. By increasing your Equilibrium level, you will encounter tougher challenges, from enemies to puzzles, but you will also receive better rewards, such as increasing rare material drops.

Currently, there are six Equilibrium levels in Honkai: Star Rail. Here is the list:

Equilibrium level 1: Trailblazer level 20

Equilibrium level 2: Trailblazer level 30

Equilibrium level 3: Trailblazer level 40

Equilibrium level 4: Trailblazer level 50

Equilibrium level 5: Trailblazer level 60

Equilibrium level 6: Trailblazer level 65

You can increase your Equilibrium level for the first time when you reach Trailblazer level 20. Afterward, your main character will hear a mysterious voice that tells them to pass the trial and help the universe find an equilibrium.

The Trails of Equilibrium are small dungeons where you must defeat several powerful enemies to test your mettle. You can attempt this challenge as many times as necessary, but it is recommended that you max out your character levels first before entering the trials.

Once you complete the challenge, the game will grant you generous rewards for your hard work. Generally, you should try to increase the Equilibrium level as soon as possible since you won’t be able to ascend your characters without passing the trials.

That is everything you need to know about the Equilibrium level in Honkai: Star Rail. Before heading out to try the trial, consider checking out other articles on Twinfinite.

