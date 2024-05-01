Gray Zone Warfare lets you choose your faction and team up with your fellow soldiers, but that’s made all the easier through the use of voice chat. Here’s how to use VOIP voice chat in Gray Zone Warfare.

Recommended Videos

How Does VOIP Work in Gray Zone Warfare?

To utilize Gray Zone Warfare’s in-game chat system, you’ll need to hold Z. Much like a walkie-talkie, holding this button down will let you broadcast your voice and speak to others. When you’ve activated VOIP successfully, you’ll see a green microphone in the lower left of your screen.

Image Source: MADFINGER Games

There are two different forms of VOIP in Gray Zone Warfare. Proximity Chat lets you speak to those in the vicinity, while Squad Chat lets you speak to your squad.

Due to the nature of Gray Zone Warfare’s gameplay, utilizing VOIP effectively can be crucial in battle. Squad Chat lets you coordinate with your team more effectively, while proximity chat will let you speak to your enemies. While attempting to talk down the game’s NPCs is unlikely to work, you may be able to come to an arrangement with players on opposing factions. Of course, that doesn’t necessarily mean that each side will keep their word.

For that reason, if you’re working with a squad, it might be worth arranging some code words to communicate in secret, letting you warn each other about any concerns without raising suspicion, or even coordinating the first strike against your temporary allies.

Unfortunately, there isn’t a way to change the keybindings at present, but with the game still in early access, it’s possible the option to do so will be added later. Luckily, the current placement is convenient enough that players can easily chat in most situations.

Gray Zone Warfare’s early access is in full swing. Want more out of your experience? Check out how to cure nausea and comas in the game, plus how to boost your FPS.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more