How to Unlock Operations & PvP Multiplayer in Space Marine 2

As well as an explosive single-player campaign, Space Marine 2 also includes co-op Operations and PvP multiplayer modes for players to sink their teeth into. However, upon booting up the game, Space Marine fans may be a little surprised that they cannot access these features straight out of the gate. Fret not, however, as you will be able to access these features soon enough. Read on to discover how to unlock Space Marine 2’s PvP multiplayer and co-op Operations modes.

Recommended Videos

How to Unlock Co-Op & Multiplayer in Space Marine 2

To unlock and gain access to multiplayer and co-op in Space Marine 2, you must play the main campaign mode until you reach the game’s second mission, Severance. Before this point in the game, you cannot access the PvE co-op Operations and PvP multiplayer Eternal War modes. However, you can still play the main campaign in co-op up until and after this point.

When you boot up the game you must first complete the opening prologue, which also acts as a tutorial for the rest of Space Marine 2. After this, you head straight into the game’s first mission, Skyfire, without the option of being able to access the Operations or Eternal War game modes. This was likely a conscious choice made by Saber Interactive as a way of encouraging players to learn and get used to the game’s systems before heading into matches with other live players.

Image Source: Saber Interactive

After completing Skyfire, you will gain access to Space Marine 2’s main hub, the Battle Barge. This is where the game truly opens up, allowing you to customize your gear and swap between the Operations, Eternal War, and main campaign game modes.

Space Marine 2 also gives a narrative reason for Operations opening up at this point. Captain Titus calls upon other Ultramine squads to assist in the war effort. You take control of these squads in Operations and carry out tasks that are intrinsically linked to the main story. After this point, you can play and access all modes in the game whenever you see fit!

That’s all on how to access multiplayer and co-op in Space Marine 2. Be sure to check out the Space Marine 2 Full Mission List, Weapons Tier List, and How to Emote for more on the game.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy