Risk of Rain Returns is a thrilling return to the classic roguelike adventure that features a wide variety of survivors to play as. One on the roster that has been popular throughout Risk of Rain history is the the peculiar robot known as HAN-D.

With a rather unique and often underestimated ability set, this survivor can be just as formidable on its own as in a group. If you’re wondering how and where to find them, here is our handy guide for how to unlock HAN-D in Risk of Rain Returns.

How & Where to Unlock HAN-D in Risk of Rain Returns

Image Source: Hopoo Games via Twinfinite

HAN-D, otherwise known by the mysterious alias of “Robot Janitor”, is another survivor that simply requires you finding them in particular location within the game, and in this case it’ll be in the sixth and final zone, Contact Light, in the far left side of the map.

Cargo Room 2 is your destination (the second one from the top of the ship), and unlike other areas that need a keycard to be accessed for their goodies, this area does not require one as it’s essentially busted open. Make your way inside to see a tall tower of shipping containers stacked on top of each other.

Near the bottom of it you should see one that’s gray in color (as seen above) and noticeably stands out from the rest. Go up and interact with it, and the door will open to reveal HAN-D inside. Don’t worry, it won’t jump out and attack you like Acrid or a certain secret survivor does.

Once HAN-D is revealed, the “Find the Robot Janitor” challenge will pop up on your screen as completed, and HAN-D will henceforth be a playable survivor on your next run, making for another addition to your roster.

HAN-D is especially useful for its abilities such as FORCED_REASSEMBLY, which literally uproots mobs of enemies, tossing them in the air while doing damage. It specializes in powerful knockback and stun attacks (including wielding a giant mallet), and each kill spawns a small drone that can be used to both deal damage and heal HAN-D. You have up to 10 drones orbiting HAN-D at a time, making this robot a definite contender for one of the best unsung survivors in the game, in our opinion.

That concludes our guide for how to unlock HAN-D in Risk of Rain Returns. We hope you found this helpful, and let us know if you enjoy playing as this particular survivor in the game.

