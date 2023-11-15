All Keycards in Risk of Rain Returns & How to Use Them

A game like Risk of Rain Returns can be quite easy to understand, but there are also occasions when things get a little more confusing, and that can be a detriment to your progress in the roguelike.

Even as the levels get tougher and enemies more dangerous, it is always important to take the time to understand how some things work. For players wondering about keycards and how to use them in Risk of Rain Returns, we are here to help.

What are Keycards in Risk of Rain Returns?

Image Source: Gearbox Publishing

Introduced in the final stage of a run, these strange keycards can unlock secret doors that could give you a helpful advantage when facing off against the final boss, Providence, in Risk of Rain Returns. Having more assistance is always a good thing, so it is imperative that players know just how to leverage this possibility.

Keycards can drop from defeated enemies or be found behind blast doors in golden containers, and in total, there will be four of them in the final stage. Once you have cleared the area and obtained all of the keycards, it is time to reap the rewards.

Using Keycards in Risk of Rain Returns

Image Source: Gearbox Publishing

Now, head to the far right side of Contact Light, where the bridge is located. Here, you will find an intersection with ladders going both up and down. This will be where the locked doors containing useful items are, so here’s what to expect:

Storage Area : Climbing up will lead players to the Storage portion of the ship, which houses a variety of chests and containers that will come in handy during the final fight.

: Climbing up will lead players to the Storage portion of the ship, which houses a variety of chests and containers that will come in handy during the final fight. Armory : Also in the same area lies the Armory, where more chests and containers can be found. In addition, the Gauss Cannon is found here. Interacting with it will transport the cannon to where it can be fired to deal heavy damage during the final battle.

: Also in the same area lies the Armory, where more chests and containers can be found. In addition, the Gauss Cannon is found here. Interacting with it will transport the cannon to where it can be fired to deal heavy damage during the final battle. Medical Bay : Going down and to the left will be the Medical Bay, which contains many recovery and support items up for grabs. The Surgical Bed is found here as well; interacting with it will give you one more tool that can be used to heal up during the encounter.

: Going down and to the left will be the Medical Bay, which contains many recovery and support items up for grabs. The Surgical Bed is found here as well; interacting with it will give you one more tool that can be used to heal up during the encounter. Cabin: Head down and to the right to find the Cabin, where the Nano-Chest can be found alongside other drones. The Nano-Chest can be used to gain a randomized item during the fight by interacting with it.

Using all four keycards will also unlock the Wicked Ring item that can be used in future runs, with the benefit of reducing the cooldown on all critical strikes.

And that’s everything to know about keycards and how to use them in Risk of Rain Returns. Be sure to check out all of our other guides for the game for more help, such as how to get the Umbrella and how to find Boar Beach.