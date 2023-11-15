How to Find Boar Beach Secret Location in Risk of Rain Returns

It is always nice to see a classic revisited in order to bring delight to a new generation of players, and that is exactly what Risk of Rain Returns is doing, a decade after the original.

While there are plenty of upgrades and progress to be made in the roguelike, there are also a ton of secrets that can be found in the game. A returning favorite is that of the secret location, Boar Beach, which is also part of the remastered experience. For those needing some help, here’s a handy guide on how to find Boar Beach in Risk of Rain Returns.

Risk of Rain Returns Boar Beach Secret Location

To get to Boar Beach, the key is to reach the Ancient Valley Variant 2, where the bridge in the area is still intact. Otherwise, come back on another run to resume the search. Now, make your way across the map towards the top left, using those helpful boosts along the way to reach the platform at the top.

Image Source: Gearbox Publishing

Here, you will find an area with some broken fences and bushes, which is the entrance to Boar Beach. Now simply hold up for a few seconds, and the game will then transition you to Boar Beach. In this secret area, there are not exactly many reasons to visit, with the only exception being the White Undershirt item that can be obtained by killing the creatures in the area.

While it only provides three armor, it is the description that will likely tickle some feathers, especially for those that know the origins of Boar Beach.

Why is Boar Beach in Risk of Rain Returns?

The location of Boar Beach is a reference to the MMORPG MapleStory, a secret place where players could farm effectively to progress in the game. It was included in the original game, and has made its way to the remaster as well, so it’s quite clear that Hopoo Games are quite fond of the MMORPG.

Image Source: Gearbox Publishing

As for the description of the White Undershirt, which reads as:

+2 STR S>2m or best offer @@@@@@@@

It is a reference to how trade offers were made back in MapleStory, with the item parameters and the price stated for interested parties to take note of.

That’s everything to know about how to get and use Prismatic Shards in Risk of Rain Returns. Be sure to check out all of our other guides for the game for more help, such as what to do with the Strange Battery or if there’s crossplay.