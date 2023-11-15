How to Get the Umbrella in Risk of Rain Returns

Finding rare items and getting upgrades are key components of the Risk of Rain Returns experience, but for those hoping for as much help as possible, there are certain things that can be sought to make life easier.

Outside of things that can unlocked by just simply progressing in the game, fulfilling certain conditions can also unlock access to other useful tools. For players hoping to learn just how to unlock the Umbrella in Risk of Rain Returns, this guide will show you the way.

What the Umbrella Does in Risk of Rain Returns

This rare item is well worth hunting down due to the fact that it bestows a powerful advantage in the game. Upon activation when interacting with a Teleporter, rain will begin falling for 15 seconds which stuns, damages, and weakens all enemies hit. In addition, the player becomes invincible while it is raining.

Image Source: Gearbox Publishing

With Teleporters requiring 90 seconds to open, having a window of 15 seconds at the start to fend off any enemies is a great advantage. And with the duration being increased with each stack, it can go a long way near the finale of a run when used with other items to increase your efficiency.

Getting the Umbrella in Risk of Rain Returns

In order to add this item to the collection, players will have to complete a Providence Trial. The Trial in question is the Meteor Showers Providence Trial, which requires a score of at least 40 points for success.

Image Source: Gearbox Publishing

Eliminating enemies will increase the score, and activating the teleporter will double it as well. Try to use a Survivor that has high mobility to kite the enemies and obtain chests for more powerful items. Don’t get too disappointed if you fail at the start; the challenge is quite high for this particular trial, so practise is key. Eventually, you should be able to hit the threshold and walk away with the Umbrella unlocked.

There you go; that’s all you need to know about how to unlock the Umbrella in Risk of Rain Returns. Be sure to check out all of our other guides for the game for more help, such as what to do with the Strange Battery or if there’s crossplay.