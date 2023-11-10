It’s always good to be courteous in real life, and in Fortnite, too. If you’re wondering how to show your appreciation and give thanks to the bus driver in Fortnite OG, here’s what you need to know.

Thanking the Bus Driver in Fortnite OG

To thank the bus driver in Fortnite OG, all you need to do is press down or the d-pad, or press the B key if you’re on PC.

Do note that you can only do this at the very start of the match, while you’re on the bus before you’ve dropped down. You’ll know you did this correctly when a prompt shows up in the bottom left corner of the screen to let you know that you thanked the bus driver.

Image Source: Epic Games via Twinfinite

While it’s not necessary to thank the bus driver every time you start a match, it’s worth noting that you may get this as a weekly or seasonal quest every so often in Fortnite. And with Fortnite OG, one of the quests requires you to thank the bus driver a total of five times. Each time you do so, a quest tracker will show up in the top right corner of the screen as well to let you know how many more times you need to do it.

We definitely recommend knocking out these quests, especially these bus driver-related ones since they’re so easy, as they’re a great source of experience and will allow you to progress through the battle pass much faster to earn those sweet cosmetics.

That’s all you need to know about how to thank the bus driver in Fortnite OG. Be sure to search for Twinfinite for more tips and information on the game, including a breakdown of all Driftboard locations, as well as our take on the best landing spots for this season.