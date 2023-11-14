How to Solve Freeman’s Announcement Puzzle in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact contains various treasure chests that you can discover and unlock. In the Fontaine region, you can find several treasure maps, one of which is called Freeman’s Announcement. If you need help cracking this puzzle, you can read our handy guide to find out the solution.

Genshin Impact Freeman’s Announcement Puzzle Solution

Image Source: HoYoverse via Twinfinite

You can find Freeman’s Announcement inside a clam on the southeast side of the Tower of Ipsissimus. Hostile marine creatures will roam the area, so I highly recommend you grab one of the abilities from nearby Xenochromatic animals. Once the area is safe, you can open the clam by hitting it with a Normal Attack.

The treasure chest is hidden at The Rusty Rudder in the Erinnyes Forest. This area is located north of your current position and northwest of the Lumidouce Harbor. Here is its position on the map:

Image Source: HoYoverse via Twinfinite

According to the highlighted words in Freeman’s Announcement, you will discover four torches at The Rusty Rudder. However, you must ensure that only the torch on the land lights up while the other three must be turned off.

First, you have to use Hydro Elemental Skill to douse off the torch on the dock, right beside the water. It will be placed on top of a short box with a larger box beside it.

Image Source: HoYoverse via Twinfinite

Next, you need to turn right, walk past the bartender, and go to the other side of the ship. You will discover another torch on the ground, and you need to light it up using Pyro Elemental Skill.

Image Source: HoYoverse via Twinfinite

The third torch is located nearby, and you have to turn to your left. You will find it on top of a fallen piece of the ship, and you must douse it off using Hydro Elemental Skill. If you do this correctly, the Precious Chest will spawn right beside the second torch.

Image Source: HoYoverse via Twinfinite

That’s the end of our guide on how to solve Freeman’s Announcement puzzle. For more Genshin Impact content, I recommend you check out our article on how to answer Permingeat’s questions. You can find the woman standing beside the cannon at The Rusty Rudder. Answering her questions lets you access a secret cave containing three treasure chests.