How to Answer Permingeat’s Questions in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact version 4.2 adds various new content, including a shipwreck in Erinnyes Forest called The Rusty Rudder. In this location, you can speak with Permingeat, who will ask you to answer three questions to obtain a treasure chest.

Genshin Impact Permingeat’s Questions and Answers

All of Permingeat’s questions can be answered by observing The Rusty Rudder and speaking with the people working there. However, for those who are too lazy to find out the answers yourself, here is the solution:

How many tables are there in The Rusty Rudder? – Three

How many employees do we have at The Rusty Rudder? – Three

What is not served in The Rusty Rudder? – Romaritime Flower

Once you respond to all the questions correctly, you can use the cannon on the ship to shoot a nearby cliff and destroy a wall of rocks. You can now access a secret cave containing two Hydroculus and several treasure chests.

The first treasure chest is already unlocked, and you will obtain 20,000 Mora. Several Hydro Slimes will protect the second chest, and defeating the monsters will also release a Seelie.

Image Source: HoYoverse via Twinfinite

To unlock the last treasure chest, you have to guide three Seelies back to their proper place. The second Seelie can be found hovering on top of a platform on the north side of the cave. You just need to approach the creature to guide it back to its resting spot.

Image Source: HoYoverse via Twinfinite

The last Seelie will require you to solve a Dew Bubble puzzle. You must climb to another platform on the south side, where you will discover a Hydro pedestal. Once you activate the device, two Dew Bubbles will spawn on top of two floating platforms.

The Xenochromatic Ball Octopus ability is not necessary to solve this puzzle. You simply need to hit the first Dew Bubble when the platform lowers itself to the Harmonius Reed Pipe with one note. Then, you must jump to the other platform and pop the second bubble to sound the second instrument.

Image Source: HoYoverse via Twinfinite

Afterward, you can approach the Seelie, and it will begin to move toward its stone statue. When the three Seelies are in their proper place, you can unlock the Luxurious Chest inside the pond.

That’s the end of our guide on how to answer Permingeat’s questions. For more Genshin Impact content, I recommend reading our Hydro Tulpa guide if you haven’t unlocked this new World Boss.