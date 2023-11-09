How to Reveal the Altar’s Secret in Genshin Impact

During the Wild Fairies of Erinnyes World Quest in Genshin Impact, you must reveal the Altar’s secret to progress the story. Since the game isn’t very clear about what you need to do, this handy guide will help you solve this confusing puzzle.

Genshin Impact Foggy Forest Path Bubble Puzzle Solution

You can reveal the Altar’s secret by removing three Bacterial Mats and hitting the Dew Bubbles to sound the Harmonius Reed Pipes. To solve the puzzle, you must use the Xenochromatic Ball Octopus ability, which you can obtain by interacting with a pillar with a blue light on top. Here are their locations:

Image Source: HoYoverse via Twinfinite

You can unleash the Ball Octopus skill by holding down the Elemental Skill button. Then, you have to aim your attack toward the Bacterial Mats until the hovering purple hovering stones are destroyed.

Be warned that some monsters may spawn after you cleanse the Bacterial Mats. Once the area is clear, the Dew Bubbles should appear, and you must use them to ring all Harmonius Reed Pipes in the correct order.

Image Source: HoYoverse via Twinfinite

Using the Ball Octopus ability, you can move the Dew Bubbles into other positions. You can even combine two Dew Bubbles to make a larger version, which has a bigger range than its regular counterpart.

If you hit a Dew Bubble with Normal Attack, it will pop and release a ripple that will sound the Harmonius Reed Pipes. All of the instruments will have a symbol above them that will indicate the order in which they should be activated.

Northwest Bubble Puzzle Solution

Image Source: HoYoverse via Twinfinite

The northwest bubble puzzle will spawn two Dew Bubbles, and you need to ring three Harmonius Reed Pipes. You must move the first bubble so it will stand beside the instrument with one note above it.

Image Source: HoYoverse via Twinfinite

For the second bubble, you can place it between the Harmonius Reed Pipes with two notes. Afterward, you need to strike the first bubble and only attack the second Dew Bubble once the first instrument rings.

Northeast Bubble Puzzle Solution

Image Source: HoYoverse via Twinfinite

The second bubble puzzle is located on the northeast side of the altar. You can also find three Harmonius Reed Pipes, but you have to ring all of them at the same time. To accomplish this, you must combine the two Dew Bubbles into one and place it at the center of the three instruments.

South Bubble Puzzle Solution

Image Source: HoYoverse via Twinfinite

The last bubble puzzle can be found south of the altar. Two Dew Bubbles will spawn, but you only need to move the bubble near the Harmonius Reed Pipe with one note. You want it to cover the instrument with one and two notes, but it should be closer to the pipe with one note.

The second Dew Bubble can remain in its initial position since it only needs to ring the last Harmonius Reed Pipe. Once you pop the first Dew Bubble, you have to wait until the second instrument rings before you can strike the second bubble to sound the third pipe.

Now that you know how to solve the bubble puzzle in the Foggy Forest Path, you can check out other Genshin Impact articles on the website. I recommend reading our guide on the best Furina build if you manage to get her from the limited-time banner.