How to Solve Alignment Control Center Puzzle in Star Wars Jedi Survivor

Want to see where every upgrade and essence are located? Then proceed padawan.

Puzzles abound in the new Star Wars Jedi: Survivor game, and that means there’s plenty to do and many rewards to be had. When it comes to advanced puzzle this one fits the bill. Additionally, you’ll want to complete this puzzle as soon as you can so that you can collect all of the secret upgrades and essences scattered throughout the galaxy. Ready to get it done? This guide will help you learn how to solve the Alignment Control Center puzzle in Star Wars Jedi Survivor.

Star Wars Jedi Survivor Alignment Control Center Puzzle Guide

First things first, you’ll need to complete all of the Meditation Chamber puzzles throughout Koboh and gather all of the perks across the world. It’s definitely a heavy set of tasks, but once you complete all of them, part of your reward is being able to take on the Alignment Control Center puzzle.

In order to look at all of the Meditation Chambers, you can check the terminal screen in the Alignment Control Center. For added convenience, here are all of the chambers listed in alphabetical order and which region of the map they’re located in:

Ambidexterity Perk (Devastated Settlement)

Chamber Of Clarity (Untamed Downs)

Chamber Of Connection (Viscid Bog)

Chamber Of Detachment (Mountain Ascent)

Chamber Of Duality (Pyloon’s Saloon, Smuggler’s Tunnels)

Chamber Of Fortitude (Southern Reach, Corroded Silo)

Chamber Of Reason (Basalt Rift)

On a special note, the Ambidexterity perk is not technically a Meditation Chamber, but it’s still listed on the terminal screen and is definitely a puzzle in its own right.

As you complete each of these requirements, different parts of the terminal will turn green, signaling that you’re making progress.

Reward For Completing the Alignment Control Center Puzzle

Once all of the Meditation Chambers are completed and you’ve collected all of the perks in Kodoh, you’ll be able to position yourself in front of the terminal before turning around and having BD-1 slice the terminal opposite the Meditation Point which will complete the puzzle.

Your reward will be a map upgrade that shows every single upgrade and essence on every planet that you have not yet collected. This is absolutely essential if you are a completionist and/or what to make sure that Cal Kestis reaches his 100% full potential.

That’s how to solve the Alignment Control Center puzzle in Star Wars Jedi Survivor. Armed with this knowledge, you can become the most powerful Cal Kestis Jedi in the galaxy and slay the empire by your very hand. And while you’re at it, consider taking on a Rancor for good measure. Good luck, and may the Force be with you.

