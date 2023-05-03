Image Source: EA Games

In Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, players are treated to a host of different planets. Although your time will be spent mainly on Koboh and its Shattered Moon platoon, Coruscant, Koboh, Jedha, Tanalorr, and the Shattered Moon make up all planets in Jedi Survivor for a total of five. Although, there is also Nova Garon, which is an asteroid base and space station for a branch of the Empire Bureau, so you can technically say there are six.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Planet Details

All of the major planets are fully explorable and give players the option to roam relatively-freely, allowing you experience some freedom and search for secrets and collectible items. The Shattered Moon and Nova Garon are the smallest locations with the least amount of secrets and collectible items. Additionally, here is a quick rundown on each of the planets in Jedi Survivor.

Koboh

Players will unlock Koboh in chapter 2 of the game and will be able to explore this abandoned planet. This is where the majority of your missions take place so make sure to get familiar with it as soon as possible. You’ll find plenty of rocky regions along with caves, forests, and plenty of wildlife. Although there is no official civilization residing on this planet, you’ll have to stay on guard because outlaws and bandits roam the lands uncontested and gather in the pub Rambler’s Reach. This is also where you can take on the legendary Rancor if you dare.

Shattered Moon

The platoon aka exomoon, Shattered Moon orbits Koboh and houses remnants of a once fully staffed New Republic Lab. You’ll be doing a lot of traveling between the Shattered Moon and Koboh in order to complete your missions, but you’ll find this location to be far less expansive. But that’s not to say it’s a throwaway platoon. There’s still plenty of Star Wars lore to be discovered here, and a good amount of combat challenges to hone your skills as a Jedi Knight.

Coruscant

Now the Capital of the Galactic Empire, the planet Corsuscant is vast and technologically impressive. And nothing screams Star Wars canon quite like this planet. Unfortunately, there’s plenty to be weary of this time around since Emperor Palpatine rules the world with a fist of Force. Expect to see numerous Storm Trooper and Droids on patrol and getting in your way. It’s great that this planet was included in the game, but other than your first mission, coming here is only optional and not on your immediate agenda.

Jedha

Jedha is another abandoned planet, but this one is full of sand and intense heat — similar to what’s been shown on the planet Tatooine, but even more extreme. Not much life is able to reside and thrive here, but the enemies you do find here will be among the deadliest in the galaxy. Be ready for giant scorpions and plenty of secrets to uncover.

Tanalorr

One of the few planets the Empire has not been able to conquer, Tanalorr remains untainted and flourishing. That also makes this a popular destination for powerful groups to takeover, but fortunately, the Jedi seem to have the lead. This will be the last planet you’ll unlock as you play through the game and reach the story’s conclusion.

Nova Garon

Nova Garon houses the Imperial Security Bureau and is an asteroid filled with crystalline formations all over. Reinforced with limitless troops from the Galactic Empire, this is not the most friendly place, to say the least. Fortunately, your Jedi missions will only require you to make it thought a few Imperial buildings and locations, so you won’t be spending much time here. And that’s a smart and wise move for sure.

Those are all planets in Jedi Survivor for your entertainment and Star Wars adventures in the Jedi Survivor game. Although this is a good amount, having more planets would make Jedi Survivor an even better game. Hopefully, they can add a new DLC planet in the future. Now that you’ve expanded your knowledge on the galaxy, it’s time to get out there and defeat the Empire!

