Skyline Valley, the nineteenth major update for Fallout 76, finally expanded the game’s map, adding a dark and stormy area where players can build camps. However, the constant lightning strikes across half the valley often destroy camp structures, making players question how to save their camp from lightning in Skyline Valley in Fallout 76.

Recommended Videos

How to Save Your Camp from Lightning in Skyline Valley in Fallout 76

Image Source: Bethesda via Twinfinite

In Fallout 76, the only way to save your camp in Skyline Valley is to build it around the southern edges near locations like Slumber Mill Motel and Camp Liberty. These are the locations where the storm doesn’t appear, and thus your camp stays safe while still being within the Skyline Valley.

For players who have built their camp at the center of the storm for aesthetic or other reasons, sadly, there’s no way to protect your camp from lightning.

What Do Lightning Storms Do in Fallout 76?

The Skyline Valley update also added a new event called Dangerous Pastimes. This is based on the lighting strikes that reward players with many new items and blueprints. They include the Lightning Harvester, which, as per the note found at Thunder Mountain substation TM-03, was built to harvest lightning strikes and store it in the form of energy.

Based on that, many of us thought the Lightning Harvester might help protect the base from lightning strikes and even work as a power source with cool red lighting effects.

But, at the moment, it is nothing but a decoration item. It’s a floor decoration item that serves no practical use and even lacks the aesthetic compared to the Lightning Harvester at Thunder Mountain substation TM-03.

However, this may change with future updates, as even The Sacred Mothman Tome camp got candle flames with the Skyline Valley update. So, if there are any changes to the Lightning Harvester or we get any other item or method to protect camps in Skyline Valley from lightning strikes, we will update this guide.

That’s everything you need to know about how to protect your camp from lightning in Fallout 76. For more on the game, check out how to access Skyline Valley, Ticket to Revenge rifle, how to get and use Lightning Harvester, and the current server status.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy