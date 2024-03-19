Category:
Guides
PC
Xbox

How to Restore Pine Heights in Lightyear Frontier

Making Pine Heights pine-fresh again
Image of Rowan Jones
Rowan Jones
|
Published: Mar 19, 2024 07:53 am

Pine Heights is one of the first areas you need to restore to its former glory in Lightyear Frontier. It is a mysterious place with ancient ruins and much to explore! You can find out here how to restore Pine Heights in Lightyear Frontier.

Recommended Videos

Restoring Pine Heights in Lightyear Frontier

When you start exploring in Lightyear Frontier, one of the first places you discover is Pine Heights. The place is covered in noxious slime puddles which you need to clear up before the resources and creatures can thrive.

pine heights in lightyear frontier
Image Source: FRAME BREAK via Twinfinite

The noxious slime has fallen to the ground in big purple puddles and it is up to you to clear it up. To do this, you will need your Irrigation Hose and your Vacuum Harvester. Go to a body of water (be careful not to fall in!) and use the Vacuum Harvester attachment on your mech to suck up water and fill your container.

Now you can use the water to wash away each of the noxious slime puddles. You will need to keep refilling the water container so keep an eye out for the ponds and rivers nearby. Wash away each noxious slime blob until it has completely disappeared. You will see your clean-up progress on the bar in the top center of the screen.

Once you have cleaned Pine Heights entirely, every resource and creature nest will be available for you to harvest or feed. Explore the whole area to see what you can find! Now when you open the World Map via your menu you can hover over Pine Heights and see the resources available to harvest.

Since you are exploring and unlocking more areas in Lightyear Frontier, why not check out the best places to camp and where to find each creature’s nest. Keep feeding the nests to boost the resources in that area!

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article How to Use Jump Pack in Helldivers 2
Image Source: Arrowhead Game Studios
Category: Guides
Guides
How to Use Jump Pack in Helldivers 2
Stephanie Watel Stephanie Watel Mar 19, 2024
Read Article Stardew Valley 1.6 Full Patch Notes & Highlights
Image Source: Amplifier Studios via Twinfinite
Category: Guides
Guides
Stardew Valley 1.6 Full Patch Notes & Highlights
Stephanie Watel Stephanie Watel Mar 19, 2024
Read Article Is Lightyear Frontier Coming to Switch? Answered
Image Source: Amplifier Studios via Twinfinite
Category: Guides
Guides
Is Lightyear Frontier Coming to Switch? Answered
Stephanie Watel Stephanie Watel Mar 19, 2024
Related Content
Read Article How to Use Jump Pack in Helldivers 2
Image Source: Arrowhead Game Studios
Category: Guides
Guides
How to Use Jump Pack in Helldivers 2
Stephanie Watel Stephanie Watel Mar 19, 2024
Read Article Stardew Valley 1.6 Full Patch Notes & Highlights
Image Source: Amplifier Studios via Twinfinite
Category: Guides
Guides
Stardew Valley 1.6 Full Patch Notes & Highlights
Stephanie Watel Stephanie Watel Mar 19, 2024
Read Article Is Lightyear Frontier Coming to Switch? Answered
Image Source: Amplifier Studios via Twinfinite
Category: Guides
Guides
Is Lightyear Frontier Coming to Switch? Answered
Stephanie Watel Stephanie Watel Mar 19, 2024
Author
Rowan Jones
Rowan is a writer and educator from Devon, U.K. She has been writing about mobile and console games since 2020. Rowan loves puns and dad jokes, and also runs a secret meme page. She has a love/hate relationship with Dead By Daylight and a completely healthy obsession with Fortnite.