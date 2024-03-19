Pine Heights is one of the first areas you need to restore to its former glory in Lightyear Frontier. It is a mysterious place with ancient ruins and much to explore! You can find out here how to restore Pine Heights in Lightyear Frontier.

Restoring Pine Heights in Lightyear Frontier

When you start exploring in Lightyear Frontier, one of the first places you discover is Pine Heights. The place is covered in noxious slime puddles which you need to clear up before the resources and creatures can thrive.

The noxious slime has fallen to the ground in big purple puddles and it is up to you to clear it up. To do this, you will need your Irrigation Hose and your Vacuum Harvester. Go to a body of water (be careful not to fall in!) and use the Vacuum Harvester attachment on your mech to suck up water and fill your container.

Now you can use the water to wash away each of the noxious slime puddles. You will need to keep refilling the water container so keep an eye out for the ponds and rivers nearby. Wash away each noxious slime blob until it has completely disappeared. You will see your clean-up progress on the bar in the top center of the screen.

Once you have cleaned Pine Heights entirely, every resource and creature nest will be available for you to harvest or feed. Explore the whole area to see what you can find! Now when you open the World Map via your menu you can hover over Pine Heights and see the resources available to harvest.

Since you are exploring and unlocking more areas in Lightyear Frontier, why not check out the best places to camp and where to find each creature’s nest. Keep feeding the nests to boost the resources in that area!

