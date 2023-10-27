How to Open Trailer Park Cult Stash in Alan Wake 2

Water plays a big part in Alan Wake 2. Luckily, the water levels will drop as you progress the story, revealing secrets you couldn’t reach before. That’s the case with the trailer park, as a certain part of the story will let you access the cult stash hidden there. These are typically combination locks, but you need to find a key occasionally.

Trailer Park Cult Stash

You must have beaten Mulligan and Thornton before you can access this Cult Stash, as it is in a flooded part of the trailer park at all points before that.

Cult Stash Location

You’ll find this on the other side of a trailer on the right into the previously flooded area. It’s the first trailer after Saga’s that you had to visit earlier in the story.

Cult Stash Hint

While some Cult Stashes include a clue on top or around it, there isn’t anything here. Instead, you’ll also have to hunt for the hint as well. If you enter the house by the Cult Stash and head into the back bedroom, the computer will be accessible. Inside the emails is one from someone who says, “I moved the keys somewhere the flooding can’t wash them away.” This is the only thing related to the stash inside the house.

Cult Stash Key Location

Walk back out to the stash. While facing it, turn right and look at the corner of the fence. There will be a wooden ramp leading up to a container you can walk up.

Once up, if you look at the box on the pole, you will see the key sitting on it.

With the key collected and the Trailer Park Cult Stash opened for the goodies, you can continue with the story. While this one doesn’t have a big puzzle, other stashes in Alan Wake 2 do, and you can find our guides on those in the links below.