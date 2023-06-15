Image Source: Bloober Team via Twinfinite

On your journey to paint your magnum opus in Bloober Team’s atmospheric psychological horror retooling, you’ll come across plenty of mind-bending puzzles that’ll likely leave you scratching your noggin. One particularly taxing puzzle that you’ll discover in Chapter 1 involves a locked box. Here’s how to open the look closer locked box in Layers of Fear (2023). Let’s do this!

Layers of Fear (2023) Look Closer Locked Box Code

During Chapter 1, you’ll come upon a room with several paintings and a locked box with the words ‘Look Closer’ scrawled on the wall behind it. Of course, the clue here is a big help as it gives players a precise hint as to what they need to do.

Image Source: Bloober Team via Twinfinite

Essentially, you’re going to need to look closely at the paintings in the room, identify the numbers, and figure out the code. For instance, here’s an image of one of the paintings with one of the numbers that you’re looking for:

Image Source: Bloober Team via Twinfinite

If you want to speed things up, the specific three-digit code is 694. Once you’ve input said code into the padlock, the chest will open.

What’s Inside the Box?

Once you open the locked box, you’ll find an important key that allows you to unlock the locked door nearby and proceed to the next area.

And with that, we come to the end of our guide on how to open the look closer locked box in Layers of Fear (2023). For more, here’s our official review of the game and what the different graphics modes offer.

