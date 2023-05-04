How To Make Chocolate Chip Cookies in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Image Source: Gameloft via Twinfinite

Disney Dreamlight Valley is one of the coziest games, so it’s only fitting to have one of the coziest desserts in the game. There are a variety of reasons to make this meal, whether it be to give a friend their favorite gift of the day, or to complete the cookie taste test that will have you cooking up plenty of different flavors. Chocolate chip is arguably the best of the bunch, so here’s how to make the chocolate chip cookie recipe in Dreamlight Valley.

Chocolate Chip Cookie Recipe in Disney Dreamlight Valley

If you’re trying to finish up the cookie taste test, chocolate chip cookies are one of the recipes you’ll need to make. In order to create this snack, use one of each of these four ingredients:

Cocoa Bean

Wheat

Sugarcane

Butter

Making the recipe is the easy part, but finding all of the ingredients might have you running around your valley for some time. If you’d like to know where you can quickly find each item, continue reading to find out which biomes they’re located in.

Where To Find Chocolate Chip Cookie Ingredients in Dreamlight Valley

There are two biomes that you’ll need to have unlocked to make chocolate chip cookies. You’ll also need to have progressed enough with Remy to have built his restaurant in your valley. Here’s where you can find every sweet necessary for this dessert:

Cocoa Bean: Cocoa Bean grows on trees in both the Glade of Trust and the Sunlit Plateau.

Cocoa Bean grows on trees in both the Glade of Trust and the Sunlit Plateau. Wheat: Purchased from Goofy’s Stall in the Peaceful Meadow.

Purchased from Goofy’s Stall in the Peaceful Meadow. Sugarcane: Sugarcane can be purchased from Goofy’s Stall in Dazzle Beach.

Sugarcane can be purchased from Goofy’s Stall in Dazzle Beach. Butter: Butter can be purchased from Chez Remy’s pantry.

Hopefully, this helped you successfully make chocolate chip cookies in Dreamlight Valley. If you’d like to make other yummy desserts, like the Wonderland Cookies and more, check out the related links below.

