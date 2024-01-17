How to Make Bricks in Tamagotchi Adventure Kingdom

There is a lot to rebuild after the meteor crash and it begins with harvesting resources. In Tamagotchi Adventure Kingdom you will explore every inch of land to mine for materials. One of the main items you need to fix buildings and make furniture is stone bricks. Let’s explore exactly what to do to make bricks in Tamagotchi Adventure Kingdom.

How to Make Stone Bricks in Tamagotchi Adventure Kingdom

You can rebuild a lot of the buildings around the land using stone bricks. They are also used for creating stony furniture and decorations if you like that cave-dweller aesthetic. You will need quite a lot of stone brick if you want to rebuild quickly, so the first thing to do is to mine as many rocks as possible.

Image Source: Bandai Namco via Twinfinite

Rocks lie around the kingdom waiting to be mined and the only way to harvest stone from the rocks is to use a pickaxe. Basic rocks require a basic pickaxe, which you unlock after a few days of exploring. To get started, speak to Benripatchi at the Workshop in Patchi Forest Town. He will send you on a quest to fix the Fear Hot Spring and give you your first pickaxe. Once the quest is complete, you will also receive some Gotchi Points!

Approach rocks around the area and tap the pickaxe icon to mine for stones. The bigger the rock the more stone you will receive. Take your harvested stone to the workshop or your own workbench and craft as many stone bricks as you like.

Eventually, you will need to mine stronger rocks, but these require an upgraded pickaxe. To upgrade your pickaxe, just visit Dougukajitchi at the Forge in Patchi Forest Town and use wooden planks and iron ingots to make your pick stronger.

That’s all you need to know about making stone bricks in Tamagotchi Adventure Kingdom! For more hints and tips, including how to complete Royal Trials, find further guides below.